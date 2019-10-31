Proteon Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Proteon” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRTO), a company that has historically focused on the development of novel, first-in-class pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular disease, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and recent events.

Recent Events

Signing of Definitive Merger Agreement Announced. On September 23, 2019, Proteon announced it had entered into a definitive agreement in which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Proteon will merge, in an all-stock transaction, with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc., a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet therapeutic needs (“ArTara”). The merged company will focus on advancing ArTara’s pipeline of transformative late-stage, de-risked rare and specialty diseases assets. Upon stockholder approval, the combined company is expected to operate under the name ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol TARA. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, and is expected to close by year end 2019, subject to customary conditions, including approval by Proteon and ArTara stockholders and the satisfaction of the conditions under the stock purchase agreement for the private investment described below.

Concurrent $42.5 Million of Funding at Merger Closing Announced. A syndicate of healthcare dedicated investors have concurrently entered into a stock purchase agreement to invest $42.5 million in the combined company. This financing will help fund the development of ArTara’s lead assets TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride and such funding is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the merger transaction, which is expected by year end 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $9.3 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $10.8 million as of June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by operational costs for the three-month period ending September 30, 2019.

R&D expenses: Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.2 million as compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in R&D expenses was due primarily to decreased external research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

G&A expenses: General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.4 million as compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in G&A expenses was due primarily to decreased expenses related to our reduction in force in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million as compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss included stock-based compensation expense of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Financial guidance: The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2020, based on the Company’s current operating plan.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics has historically been focused on improving the health of patients with kidney and vascular diseases through the development of novel, first-in-class therapeutics. Proteon’s lead product candidate, vonapanitase, is an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. Proteon has announced in March 2019 top-line results from PATENCY-2, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating vonapanitase in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic arteriovenous fistula for hemodialysis. The PATENCY-2 trial did not reach statistical significance on either of the co-primary endpoints of fistula use for hemodialysis and secondary patency. Proteon has also evaluated investigational vonapanitase in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with peripheral artery disease, or PAD. For more information, please visit www.proteontx.com.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments $ 9,349 $ 21,867 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 299 1,369 Property and equipment, net and other non-current assets – 285 Total assets $ 9,648 $ 23,521 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,613 $ 3,078 Preferred Stock, common stock and additional paid-in-capital 231,885 230,908 Accumulated deficit and accumulated other comprehensive income (223,850 ) (210,465 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 9,648 $ 23,521

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 206 $ 2,354 $ 6,374 $ 9,185 General and administrative 1,385 2,268 7,240 6,802 Total operating expenses 1,591 4,622 13,614 15,987 Loss from operations (1,591 ) (4,622 ) (13,614 ) (15,987 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 53 113 231 311 Other income (expense), net 2 (1 ) 1 206 Total other (expense) income 55 112 232 517 Net loss $ (1,536 ) $ (4,510 ) $ (13,382 ) $ (15,470 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 19,585,394 17,824,186 19,476,487 17,725,095 Supplemental disclosure of stock-based compensation expense : Included in operating expenses, above, are the following amounts for non-cash stock based compensation expense: Research and development $ (26 ) $ 298 $ 233 $ 877 General and administrative 122 606 744 1,770 Total $ 96 $ 904 $ 977 $ 2,647