BURLINGAME, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com .

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

