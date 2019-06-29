Thousands protested in Madrid on Saturday against the suspension of curbs on polluting cars by the new conservative city hall, raising fears that environmental rollbacks seen in the United States may be spreading to Europe.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Libyan fighters seize U.S. and Chinese missiles from Haftar’s forces - June 29, 2019
- Protest in Madrid as conservatives suspend ban on most polluting cars - June 29, 2019
- Trump appeals U.S. judge’s border wall funding ruling - June 29, 2019