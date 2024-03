A pro-Palestinian protester rushed the stage as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at an arts festival in the nation’s capital on Friday morning.

Bowser was at a podium to announce the start of Aromatic’s weekend community art exhibit on M Street when video shows two demonstrators charging at the stage. One woman managed to get on stage carrying a “DC 4 CEASEFIRE” sign before she was removed by security.

“Oh, here we go. Thank you. Whoa, whoa, whoa,R

[Read Full story at source]