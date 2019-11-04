Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Monday, pressing a wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite that have plunged the country into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Aramco value in bank research varies by more than $1 trillion: sources - November 4, 2019
- Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon - November 4, 2019
- Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths - November 4, 2019