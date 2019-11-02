Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as tens of thousands of Iraqis gathered in mass anti-government protests in the capital and blocked roads leading to a major port.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters block roads to Iraqi port, demand end to foreign meddling - November 2, 2019
- Hollow building becomes center of Iraq’s uprising - November 2, 2019
- Turkey blames Kurdish militia after deadly bombing in Syrian town - November 2, 2019