Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy’s restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident likely to fuel more nationwide tensions over race and police tactics.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters burn down Wendy’s in Atlanta after police shooting - June 14, 2020
- Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city run - June 14, 2020
- Australian police arrest two after Captain Cook statue defaced - June 14, 2020