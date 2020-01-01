Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation with guards and prompting the United States to send additional troops to the Middle East.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Australian bushfires claim third victim as more than 100 blazes burn - December 31, 2019
- Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region - December 31, 2019
- World welcomes 2020, but celebrations shadowed by wildfires, protests, Korea tensions - December 31, 2019