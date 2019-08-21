Protesters cried “stop Brexit” as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the German Chancellery to tell Angela Merkel that unless she agrees to change the terms of its EU departure, Britain will leave on Oct. 31 without a deal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters cry ‘stop Brexit’ as UK PM Johnson meets Merkel in Berlin - August 21, 2019
- U.S. home sales rise, boosted by lower mortgage rates - August 21, 2019
- Trump says he will push to close background check loopholes for gun buys - August 21, 2019