Protesters demand Iran’s leaders quit after military admits it hit plane

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, piling pressure on the leadership after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when Tehran had feared U.S. air strikes.
