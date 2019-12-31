Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation with guards and posing a new challenge for U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters demonstrate at U.S. embassy in Iraq in new test for Trump - December 31, 2019
- Wall Street edges higher; S&P closes decade with nearly 190% gain - December 31, 2019
- Trump says Iran will ‘pay a very big price’ if lives are lost at any U.S. facility - December 31, 2019