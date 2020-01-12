Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities: Twitter posts

Scores of protesters gathered for a second day in Iran on Sunday chanting slogans against the authorities following the military’s admission it had shot down a passenger plane in error after days denying it was to blame, social media posts showed.
