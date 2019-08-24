Thousands of anti-globalisation and environmental activists joined yellow vest protesters and Basque separatists on Saturday near the French coastal resort of Biarritz to demand action from G7 and other world leaders set to meet there.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Global disputes set to jolt G7 summit in French resort - August 24, 2019
- Macron to fight to de-escalate trade tensions, encourage stimulus - August 24, 2019
- Protesters march near Biarritz demanding action from G7 leaders - August 24, 2019