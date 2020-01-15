Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president – witness

Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vice president as they sought to take up new posts that bring immunity from prosecution, just hours after leaving office.
