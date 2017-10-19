Protesters to white nationalist speaker at University of Florida: ‘Go home Nazis’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Reuters) – Protesters shouted “Go home Nazis” as a white nationalist gave a speech on Thursday at the University of Florida, where hundreds of police set up barricades and separated supporters and demonstrators to guard against violence.
