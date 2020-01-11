Protests and condemnation after Iran admits downing Ukrainian plane

Iran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 aboard, has provoked international outrage and triggered protests against Iranian authorities in Tehran and other cities including one in which Britain’s ambassador was detained.
