Protesters piled pressure on Iran’s leadership on Sunday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when it had feared U.S. strikes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Trudeau to attend Iran crash victim memorial in hard-hit Edmonton - January 12, 2020
- Protests erupt again in Iran after admission of plane strike - January 12, 2020
- Protesters gather again in Iran, chant against authorities: Twitter posts - January 12, 2020