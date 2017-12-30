Protests hit Tehran, two demonstrators reported killed in Iran town

DUBAI (Reuters) – Street protests hit Iran for a third day running on Saturday, spreading to the capital Tehran with crowds confronting police and attacking some state buildings, and a social media report said two demonstrators had been shot dead in a provincial town.
