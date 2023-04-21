In time for Earth Day, the world’s most sustainable method of travel – skip the car or jet and just beam there – committed to plant a tree for every hologram device sold with partner Evertreen

Howie Mandel Celebrates Earth Day as a Proto Hologram For Earth Day 2023, Proto advisor and investor Howie Mandel beamed into the studio with a friend, to celebrate a new partnership with Evertreen that will plant a tree for every Proto hologram unit sold.

Los Angeles, CA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proto Inc., the original, patented inventor of hologram devices and platforms, has announced a collaboration with Evertreen.com to plant one tree for every hologram device it sells, starting with a large planting on Earth Day 2023. Battling climate change was at the very heart of Proto’s mission from the start and Proto holoportation has already become a replacement for business travel used by Fortune 500 companies around the world – reducing their carbon footprint. Now Proto is addressing its own impact on the environment via Evertreen’s reforestation projects in 12 countries from Brazil to Mozambique to Nepal.

Using Proto’s hologram devices and platform, thousands of flights and auto trips have been eliminated by companies and organizations in order to cut down on their carbon emissions, including Schroders, PwC and IWC. Christie’s has even beamed masterpieces in Proto hologram form to London, Hong Kong and more in order to cut down on the carbon emissions associated with shipping large containers globally. Proto’s own Inventor and CEO David Nussbaum beams from L.A. to regular meetings in New York, London and beyond that are as productive and informative as if he was actually in the room.

See How Proto works in this short video.

“We’ve proven that Beaming there instead of Being there can cut your carbon footprint way down,” said Molly Lavik, Proto Advisor for Business Development & Sustainability. “Proto devices all over the world are fighting climate change week after week. We wanted to go further and offset some of the carbon emissions associated with shipping, and reforestation with Evertreen is an exciting and tangible way to do that. Evertreen is a prime example of a technological advancement for good,, allowing anyone to support our planet from anywhere in the world. We encourage everyone to join us in our efforts to create a sustainable future for all.”

Tree planting is one of the most effective ways to combat climate change and directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Trees act as a natural carbon sink and can help mitigate the impact of climate change. In addition, trees help prevent soil erosion and support biodiversity by providing habitats for various species of animals and insects. By planting trees, we are not only contributing to environmental sustainability but also supporting local economies and communities.

The Evertreen platform provides transparency through its satellite monitoring service, allowing Proto to see the impact of our tree planting efforts, including videos and GPS locations of trees and updates on growth status, photosynthetic activity and soil quality. Planted by local farmers, the collaboration creates both environmental, social and economics benefits.

Previously, Lavik led Proto’s support for marine biodiversity in the Cocos Islands by raising funds via an auction of digital art in hologram form for the Open Earth Foundation (as reported by Forbes ). Proto also beamed Maggie Baird, mother of Billie Eilish, into the singer’s Overheated climate campaign event at the O2 Arena in partnership with Virgin Media 02 and provided cross-country beaming services to MoCA Los Angeles’s Art for Earth’s Sake summit.

About Proto Inc.

Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, London, Paris, Taipei, Milan, Brisbane, Jakarta, and Seoul. More info at www.protohologram.com .

