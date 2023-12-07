The original, patented hologram device is now in Miami providing devices and holoportation for business, entertainment, education, health, sports, retail and more

Proto Hologram Opens Miami Showroom The original maker of hologram devices has been active at major Miami events for years — and finally has as studio / showroom where it can demonstrate the large Proto Epic, the 22″ tall Proto M, and the world’s first AI hologram assistant ProtoBot.

Miami, FL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proto Inc. announced today the opening of its first studio and office in Miami, bringing innovative hologram technology to the region. The facility is located in the Waterford Business District, adjacent to Miami International Airport, and will serve as a showroom for clients in South Florida and Latin America (with some content creation services as well). Proto is the original, patented inventor of hologram devices and the platform that makes holoportation a reality, active across Fortune 500 companies, top universities, sports arenas, major retailers and more.

Proto allows anyone to beam anywhere in the world for fully interactive experiences in real time enabling them to save time, money, carbon impact and more versus physical travel. The presence of holograms drives unprecedented engagement, and Proto’s new hologram AI assistant ProtoBot has applications in every sector.

Proto has launched the world’s first AI hologram virtual assistant, ProtoBot, appearing here in the Proto M.

Proto has already been active in South Florida at major Art Basel Miami exhibitions, Miami-Dade College classrooms, University of South Florida, the Miami Grand Prix and by IWC, the Fontainebleau, the Bass Museum, Migos, Metro Boomin and Spotify for events. Around Florida, Proto is also used by the University of Central Florida’s College of Health Professions and Sciences, the Jacksonville Jaguars and more.

“All of Miami’s incredible action, innovation and international ties make it a perfect place for Proto to build,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “I mean, it’s called The Magic City, right? And we’re in the magical business of beaming people around the world instantaneously.”

Proto can beam anyone, anywhere for real-time interactive experiences. MLB star Albert Pujols is among the many pro-athlete users and investors (Photo by Steven Hong).

Paris Hilton appeared as a hologram in a Proto Epic unit at her 11:11 Media conference and later became an investor and advisor.

Proto is also known for work with Verizon, Accenture, AFP Crecer, PwC, H&M, Christie’s, Seatgeek, and all the pro sports leagues. Recent notable users include Jimmy Kimmel, the Kardashians, William Shatner, Manny Pacquaio, Lewis Hamilton, Walker Hayes, Romeo Santos, Patrick Dempsey and Melissa McCarthy. Investors include Tim Draper (Space X, Tesla), Mike Walsh (Uber), as well as Howie Mandel, Paris Hilton, Quavo and Lil Wayne.

Romeo Santos bacame the first Latin Music star to appear via Proto hologram, beaming from Miami to NYC to promote his House of Bachata documentary on HBO Max.

Hip hop super-producer Metro Boomin beamed to Miami and L.A. to demonstrate how he makes beats in partnership with Spotify (Photo by Steven Hong).

Proto’s Miami location joins offices and showrooms in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Nashville, Cincinnati, Toronto, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Riyadh, Dubai, Brisbane, Hyderabad, Bangkok, Saigon, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.

To book a demo at Proto Miami contact: Molly@ProtoHologram.com

For more information about Proto for contact owen@ProtoHologram.com

About Proto Inc.:

Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, Las Vegas, Nashville, Cincinnati, Toronto, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Riyadh, Dubai, Brisbane, Hyderabad, Bangkok, Saigon, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. More info at protohologram.com .

