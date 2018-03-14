Protos Blockchain Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of CDN$2,598,464

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protos Blockchain Corp. (formerly MCH Capital Corp.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 10,393,856 common shares (the “Shares”) at an issue price of $0.25 per Share for total gross proceeds of CDN$2,598,464 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for corporate and general working capital purposes.

Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The securities being offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy and of the securities in the United States.

For more information, contact:

Protos Blockchain Corp (formerly MCH Capital Corp)

B. Matthew Hornor, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 778-955-6133

www.protosblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the terms the Offering and receipt of related regulatory approvals, the Closing Date and other statements that are not historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may” “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are current as of the date they are made and are based on applicable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.