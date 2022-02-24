Provation appoints Gulf Medical Company as exclusive partner in Saudi Arabia for its market-leading clinical productivity solution

Provation® MD allows clinicians around the world to quickly and accurately document procedures electronically for gastroenterology and respiratory procedures.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Minneapolis, Minn., USA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Gulf Medical Company, Ltd., a market leader in medical device and software distribution. The partnership agreement allows Gulf Medical to sell and distribute the global Gold Standard of gastroenterology (GI) and respiratory procedure documentation software, Provation® MD, throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

For more than 25 years, Provation has been a market leader in clinical productivity software. Every day, more than 15,000 physicians and endoscopists in over 5,000 healthcare facilities worldwide use its intuitive workflows, image capture, and deep medical content for gastroenterology and respiratory documentation. Provation MD integrates with existing hospital information systems to replace paper clinical documentation, while improving the consistency, accuracy, and efficiency of procedure notes.

“Gulf Medical looks to its partnership with Provation as a milestone in our diversification into the healthcare IT business stream, which aligns with the Saudi government’s 2030 vision for digitization and Gulf Medical’s vision in bringing the most innovative solutions to the Middle East since 1983,” said Mohamed A. Raouf, Director of Services and New Technologies at Gulf Medical. “As a market leader in its domain, Provation can shift our customers’ experience into a new era of facilitating electronic documentation and reporting and GI workflow management.”

Provation awarded the partnership to Gulf Medical because of its excellent reputation and strong customer relationships with both the private and public hospital sectors throughout the region.

“We are very excited to have Gulf Medical as the exclusive distributor of Provation MD in Saudi Arabia,” said Daniel Hamburger, CEO of Provation. “The Gulf Medical team knows the medical device and software needs of healthcare organizations in their region. This partnership will allow us to further expand Provation’s presence throughout the Kingdom, while empowering more clinicians and endoscopists with the tools they need to deliver quality healthcare for all.”

Gulf Medical plans to rapidly introduce Provation MD to leading healthcare facilities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical procedure reports, anaesthesia documentation, quality reporting, and more. Provation is best known globally for providing the Gold Standard for gastroenterology (GI) procedure documentation, Provation® MD, and #1 Best in KLAS anaesthesia information management system, Provation® iPro. Our purpose is to empower providers worldwide with the tools they need to deliver quality healthcare for all.

Provation serves more than 5,000 hospitals and health systems, surgery centres, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups worldwide. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com.

About Gulf Medical Company, LTD

Gulf Medical Co. was founded in 1983 to bring the most innovative medical solutions to the Middle East. It is owned by Al-Naghi Group (since 1911) and it serves the medical field in different product lines, bringing many firsts in medical solutions to the region; with a core value that its service does not end at the award of a sale; but only begins at the award and continues for many years to come after, this is side by side to customers and patients. Learn more at www.gulfmedical.com.

