Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite on Carahsoft’s SEWP V and NASPO Contracts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

A Modern Approach to Financial Management and Technology Business Management
Now Available to the Public Sector

COLUMBUS, Ohio and RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and services company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Proven Optics’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading Financial Management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts and the company’s reseller partners.

“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our solutions to the Public Sector. Carahsoft is the premier solutions provider in this market and we could not be more pleased to team with them to provide agencies with timely, successful transactions from partners they can trust,” said Ben Perkins, Co-Founding Partner and Sales and Partner Channels Executive at Proven Optics.

The Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite combines Public Sector expertise with digital workflows to modernize the experience for end users and financial managers and help leadership make more informed financial decisions. The Financial Management Application Suite includes a Budget Formulation and Execution Application that creates and tracks budget line items and funding source alignment seamlessly through budget execution on the ServiceNow Platform. In addition, the Financial Management Application Suite includes the TBM Cost Modeling Application that provides service-based costing and enables TBM cost modeling for IT leaders to drive strategic decision-making capabilities and improved business outcomes. Accompanying the Cost Modeling Application is an application that facilitates customer invoicing and chargeback of the different IT services customers are consuming in the cost model.

“With the addition of Proven Optics to our solutions portfolio and the support of our reseller partners, we are able to provide organizations with the tools needed to leverage their IT budget and financial infrastructure,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Manager at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft’s Public Sector customers now have access to innovative solutions that deliver analytics-based feedback and insights to improve business decisions. Proven Optics is also a ServiceNow Premier Partner, expanding Carahsoft’s application suite for the ServiceNow platform.”

Proven Optics software and services are available immediately through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Proven Optics Team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or [email protected]; or visit the Proven Optics microsite at www.carahsoft.com/proven-optics.

About Proven Optics
Proven Optics is a software and services company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. We help clients in both IT and Finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on SaaS platforms that leverage our 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial & Federal implementations. Our solutions enable financial management modernization to provide IT & Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For information or demonstration of our products, please contact Ben Perkins at [email protected]. Visit us today at www.provenoptics.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Ben Perkins        
888-317-5286
[email protected]

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:
Mary Lange
703-230-7434
[email protected]

