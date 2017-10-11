Breaking News
ProVen VCT plc

Dividend declaration

11 October 2017

The Board of ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following a strong series of realisations, including Third Bridge Group Limited, APM Healthcare Limited and MatsSoft Limited, the Company will pay a special interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2018. The dividend of 7.0p per ordinary share approximates to the realised gain achieved on these disposals and will be paid on 17 November 2017 to shareholders on the register at 20 October 2017.

The dividend will be eligible for the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme (“DRIS”). Shareholders who are not currently registered for the DRIS but who wish to have the interim dividend paid in shares through the DRIS will need to be registered for the DRIS prior to 20 October 2017. DRIS forms are available from www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea on 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
