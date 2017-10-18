Providence Resources P.l.c.: Licensing Option 16/27 – Southern Porcupine Basin

Licence Update

Licensing Option 16/27

Southern Porcupine Basin

COMPLETION OF FARM-IN WITH TOTAL

MINISTERIAL APPROVAL FOR ASSIGNMENT OF 50% EQUITY AND OPERATORSHIP OF LICENSING OPTION 16/27 TO TOTAL

Dublin and London – October 18, 2017 – Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil and Gas Exploration Company, provides an update on Licensing Option (“LO”) 16/27. Providence is pleased to confirm that the agreed farm-in by TOTAL E&P Ireland B.V. (“TOTAL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TOTAL S.A. has now completed. This follows approval of the Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to the transfer of 50% equity and Operatorship of LO 16/27 (Avalon) to TOTAL.

In June 2017, Providence announced (RNS June 7, 2017) that Providence and Sosina Exploration Limited (“Sosina”) had signed a Farm-in Agreement (“FIA“) with TOTAL whereby TOTAL will take a 50% working interest and Operatorship in LO 16/27, subject to Ministerial approval. Under the terms of the FIA, TOTAL:

Pays its pro-rata share of past gross costs of c. US$ 0.175 million

In addition to its pro-rata share, pays 21.4% of the past and future costs during the 2-year term of LO 16/27, subject to a gross cost cap of US$ 1.33 million

In the event that the JV partners agree to convert LO 16/27 into a Frontier Exploration Licence, and a subsequent decision is taken to drill an exploration well, TOTAL will pay 60% of the drilling costs, subject to a gross well cap of US$ 42 million

With the farm-in now completed, the revised equity in LO 16/27 is TOTAL (Operator – 50%), Providence (40%) and Sosina (10%).

