Providence to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 7

April 30, 2020

ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that the Company is scheduled to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 before the market opens. 

Providence will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.  The conference call dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 244-3865, and international callers should dial (518) 444-0681.  When prompted, the passcode is 9565986. 

Interested parties may also access the call via the Company’s website at:
http://investor.prscholdings.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 14, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 9565986 or via the Company’s website at:
http://investor.prscholdings.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

About The Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare
The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC and Circulation, Inc., is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Investor Contact:
The Equity Group    
Kalle Ahl, CFA                       
T:  (212) 836-9614  
[email protected]
           

