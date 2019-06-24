Breaking News
Provident Bank Gives Back to the Community

Donates Over Six Hundred Thousand Dollars Through the Community Partnership Program

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“the Bank”), announced for the year ended December 31, 2018 the donation of more than $89,000 through the Community Partnership Program (“Program”) to local non-profit organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, bringing the 12 year total payout for the Program to approximately $660,000.  

Through the Bank’s Community Partnership Program, participating non-profits such as service groups, parent-teacher associations, homeowner’s associations, booster clubs, faith-based groups, foundations and societies, among other groups can receive donations simply by having their members bank with Provident Bank. Members of an organization that bank with Provident Bank simply link the organization’s unique ID number to their account. Organizations can earn more as more members link their accounts. Some restrictions apply and interested groups are encouraged to contact us for more information about the Program.

“The Bank realizes the importance of giving bank to local, non-profit organizations that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.  By empowering our customers to help direct the Bank’s charitable campaigns, we assist in fulfilling the goals of these admirable organizations,” stated Gwen Wertz, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking.

With approximately $1.1 billion in total assets, Provident Bank is the largest independent community bank headquartered in Riverside County and has been serving the financial needs of its customers since 1956.

For more information about the Program, please contact Provident Bank at (800) 745-2217 and ask about the Community Partnership Program or visit myprovident.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Contacts:    Craig G. Blunden                                Donavon P. Ternes 
                   Chairman and                                     President, Chief Operating Officer,
                   Chief Executive Officer                       and Chief Financial Officer  

3756 Central Avenue 
Riverside, CA 92506 
(951) 686-6060

