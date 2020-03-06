Providing Impact for Thousands, Philadelphia to Celebrate Eighth Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Celebrities, corporate sponsors, dignitaries and community leaders join to support deserving students and historically black colleges and universities

Philadelphia, PA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, a signature black-tie fundraising gala that helps support thousands of deserving students get to and through college, is set for 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown hotel, featuring a VIP reception, seated dinner, silent auction, dancing and live entertainment.

“UNCF continues to change the HBCU narrative across the nation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Events such as the Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball raise awareness of our mission and equip more students of color with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.”

Since its founding, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education.

For their steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF, Stephanie Mays Boyd, vice president of sales and marketing, Pennsylvania Convention Center; Dr. Edith Mitchell, professor and director of diversity at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, and the Philadelphia Foundation will all receive the UNCF “Keeper of the Flame Award.”

“For generations, historically black colleges and universities have created unmatched opportunities for their students—improving lives and shaping communities,” said Mayor Kenney. “The scholarships from the Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, which are awarded to students from our region who are attending HBCUs, help to brighten the minds of our future leaders. My commitment to quality education for all Philadelphia residents doesn’t end in high school. I want to see our young people succeed in college as well when that is the path they choose, and that is why I’m proud to support UNCF as they fight to make higher education more accessible for students of color.”

Event co-chairs are Romona Riscoe Benson, director of corporate relations at Pepco; John McNichol, president and CEO, Philadelphia Convention Center; and Salvatore Patti, senior vice president and regional managing director, PNC Bank-Philadelphia.

The fundraising event will feature a Masked Award reception, red carpet photo-ops and live entertainment performances. Celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, public officials and HBCU alumni will be in attendance, including event emcees Brittney Ship, meteorologist, NBC10 and Jacqueline London, co-anchor, NBC10. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Touch Tone.

To purchase tickets or to donate to the event, go to UNCF.org/Philadelphia. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFPhiladelphia #UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

