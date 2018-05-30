TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media are invited to attend a provincial election debate at the Toronto Congress Centre on May 31, 2018, hosted by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) and Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), focusing on key real estate, housing and other major issues that have a significant impact on the Greater Toronto Area.

Following the debate an important joint news conference will be held, by TREB and OREA, regarding new developments, relevant to provincial changes to grant municipalities, including those in the GTA, new taxing powers. This will be important for voters to consider when casting their ballot in the provincial election on June 7, 2018.

What: Provincial Election Debate & TREB/OREA Joint News Conference

Debate

Moderator: John Moore, Newstalk 1010

Hon. Peter Milczyn, Minister of Housing and Liberal Party of Ontario candidate for MPP, Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Denzil Minnan-Wong, Councillor, Ward 34 and Deputy Mayor – City of Toronto, and P.C. Party of Ontario candidate for MPP, Don Valley East

Tom Parkin, Former Political Staff, Ontario and Saskatchewan NDP

News Conference

Toronto Real Estate Board representatives

Ontario Real Estate Association representatives

When:

Thursday May 31, 2018

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. (debate)

News conference immediately following debate

Where:

Toronto Congress Centre, South Building, RQ Theatre

650 Dixon Road, Toronto

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158 [email protected]

Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 49,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board.

www.TREBhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/TorontoRealEstateBoard

https://twitter.com/TREBhome

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/treb

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://plus.google.com/+trebchannel

https://www.trebhome.com/rssfeed.htm

https://www.instagram.com/trebhome

https://soundcloud.com/trebhome/tracks