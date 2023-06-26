Combination of Kinaxis Rapid Response and ProvisionAI’s LevelLoad Has Been a Real Game-Changer for Kimberly-Clark, Saving Millions of Dollars in Transport Costs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAI , the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, was instrumental in helping Kimberly-Clark to win the Innovation Award at Kinexions 2023. Each year at the conference, Kinaxis bestows awards on companies or individuals that have made incredible achievements in solving complex supply chain problems. The Innovation Award recognizes the customer using Kinaxis RapidResponse in new and interesting ways. Kimberly-Clark won for its project that drives excellence in distribution resource planning using Provision AI’s LevelLoad product, which allowed Kimberly-Clark to save millions in transportation costs.

“Being able to use network freight demand to match preferred carriers and distribution center capacity has been a real game-changer for Kimberly-Clark,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAI. “The combination of Kinaxis Rapid Response and ProvisionAI’s LevelLoad helps to optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction by enabling better planning and execution across the entire supply chain network.”

Says Kimberly-Clark, upon receiving this award, “So we talk a lot about how to speed up the supply chain, and with the combination of Rapid Response and ProvisionAI, we did a proof of concept in February of 2021 and implemented the solution in October 2021. We now know how to plan how our products move around the network and how to prioritize inventory replenishment, saving us millions of dollars in transportation costs. This has been a cost game changer for our North American supply chain.”

ProvisionAI creates a transportation replenishment schedule considering capacity constraints that allow early tendering and smooths out the movements across Kimberly-Clark’s network. The solution performs daily optimization and generates a globally optimized replenishment transportation schedule, recommending early trucking capacity reservations across the entire network. This approach creates a smooth, optimized flow of products throughout the supply chain, saving money while increasing customer-order fill rates.

Kinexions 23 is the premier global conference for supply chain planners, innovators, and thought leaders hosted by Kinaxis. The conference took place in Nashville, June 19 -21, 2023. Each year the Kinaxis Customer Awards are given out at the conference, honoring the incredible achievements of individuals and organizations in solving complex supply chain problems. The Innovation Award winner will have proven success using advanced capabilities such as web services, automation, scripting, AI/machine learning, or using RapidResponse to solve business problems outside the supply chain planning organization.

About ProvisionAI

ProvisionAI provides global manufacturers with a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite operational and supply-chain-network constraints. The results include more full loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and overall lower costs, all while meeting customer service objectives. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers. Loads are filled with more products on fewer trucks ratcheting down costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Nestlé, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com .