FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimization that modifies supply plans to make them both high-service and low cost, announces that companies using its AutoO 2 load optimization solution removed 88,000 trucks from the road in 2023. The goal for 2024 is to remove 188,000 trucks, further reducing carbon emissions and helping companies meet their cost and sustainability goals.

“Using AutoO2, companies can fill trucks fuller so that fewer trucks are used for replenishment,” says Tom Moore, CEO of ProvisionAi. “With 91% of all trucks underloaded, the time is now to max out trailers, keeping in mind that the loads need to be axle-legal and arrive without any product damage. Our clients increase payload by 5-10%.”

There is a global interest in reducing carbon emissions across all manufacturing and distribution processes. In distribution, Scope 3 emissions are generally the largest and often the hardest to control. Two subcategories of Scope 3 emissions relevant to supply chain management are Category 4 and nine (respectively upstream transportation and distribution and downstream). These categories account for most emissions from the movement of goods and materials between suppliers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers.

To meet ProvisionAi’s goal of removing 188,000 trucks from the road to reduce carbon emissions, solutions include:

Switch to more efficient modes of transportation, such as rail or barge, which have lower emissions per ton-mile than trucking.

Request carriers use less carbon-intensive fuels like biodiesel and implement carbon abatement measures to reduce fuel consumption and emissions per mile, such as improving vehicle maintenance, driving behavior, and aerodynamics.

Given the fragmentation in the freight industry and the small size of most of the providers’ fleets, requesting carriers change their operations may be wishful thinking. Switching modes may or may not be economically viable with todays’ requirements for high customer service.

One area that almost universally works is building bigger shipments by consolidating loads and optimizing the use of space in vehicles. This reduces the number of trips and the total distance traveled. Load optimization is a winner because it works in most environments.

AutoO2 from ProvisionAi, uses mathematics and artificial intelligence to convert shipping requirements into optimized, full loads, generating savings in carbon, and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%. This powerful technology gathers data from existing systems, for example, the supply planning system, to generate the optimized shipment configuration and the associated 3-D load diagram. AutoO2 also works with customer orders creating the correct grouping to meet the customer need date and maximize the payload or breaking large orders into optimized trucks.

ProvisionAi ensures global companies’ supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution “play nice together.” LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology is saving money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

