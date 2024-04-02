ProvisionAi Joins Jake Barr, formerly of P&G, to Discuss How to Make Planning “Play Nice” with Execution

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces that CEO Tom Moore and Jake Barr, aka the “John Wayne of Supply Chain,” will appear on a Supply Chain Now live stream on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT. The pair will discuss “Seamless Integration Ensures Timely, Cost-Effective, Unified Shipping: Making Planning Play Nice with Execution.”

“This livestream will help supply chain executives fix the ‘Unintended Consequences of Supply Planning,’ and eliminate the pain it causes to operations in terms of cost and stress, and the customers in the form of degraded OTIF (on-time-In-Full),” says Tom Moore, CEO of ProvisionAi. “Jake Barr is a well-respected and recognized leader in the supply chain, helping Fortune 500 companies drive value from their supply chains.”

Dive into this upcoming livestream on Supply Chain Now, where we dissect the essence of truly integrated supply chain operations. This episode is a deep dive into how seamless integration between planning and execution phases isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a critical necessity for the modern, agile supply chain.

Why This Episode Is a Must-Watch:

– Recognizing there is a gap: Supply plans often shoot operations in the foot by not including constraints in operations like warehouse space or shipping capacity. The result is On-Time, In-Full delivery failures.

– Bridge the Gap: We reveal how bridging the divide between planning and execution can transform your supply chain’s efficiency and reliability.

– Cost & Time Mastery: Learn the secrets to achieving cost-effective operations without compromising timely delivery.

– Strategic Insights: Gain actionable strategies to ensure your planning and execution processes are in perfect harmony, paving the way for unparalleled operational success.

Why Tune In?

Discover Robust Solutions: Learn how to ensure your deliveries are always on time and in full, significantly slash costs, and champion sustainability by reducing emissions.

Break Down Silos: Find out how integrated planning can dissolve the barriers between departments, fostering a cohesive and agile supply chain environment.

Become the Preferred Shipper: Reliability and efficiency can set you apart in a competitive landscape. We’ll show you how to achieve this coveted status.

Who Should Listen?

If you’re a visionary in the realm of Supply Chain and Logistics, be it a C-level executive, a Supply Chain Planning Manager, a Transportation Planner, or a Logistics Planning Professional, this episode is crafted with you in mind. We’re addressing your daily pain points and equipping you with actionable insights to turn challenges into opportunities.

Tom Moore is a visionary entrepreneur with a track record of establishing and growing thriving supply chain software companies. With a wealth of experience partnering with industry giants like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestle, and Kimberly-Clark, Tom has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions for warehousing, truck loading, and network optimization. His notable contributions include groundbreaking software systems such as AutoScheduler, AutoO2, and LevelLoad. Furthermore, Tom’s hands-on experience in manufacturing, warehousing, and trucking operations has provided him with invaluable insights into the intricacies of these industries. His multifaceted background uniquely makes him a leader who understands the challenges and opportunities within the supply chain ecosystem.

Having completed a 33-year career with the Procter & Gamble Company, Jake Barr became a principal and CEO with BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting, where he now provides consulting support to a cross-section of top Fortune 500 companies. During his tenure with P&G, he directed the company’s global supply network design efforts and was the discipline director of supply network operations. He is a Research Associate for MIT, a member of the Supply Chain 2020 Industry Advisory Council, a Member of Gartner’s Supply Chain Think Tank, and a Consumer Goods “League of Leaders.” He is a recipient of the 2015 – 2018 Supply Chain “Pros to Know” Award.

Join us as we embark on this journey to redefine what it means to be efficient, resilient, and sustainable in supply chain management. Your optimization journey begins here.

LevelLoad and AutoO2 from ProvisionAi use mathematics and artificial intelligence to improve replenishment processes, reduce costs, lower carbon emissions, and remove trucks from the road. AutoO2 creates optimized, full loads, generating carbon savings and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%. LevelLoad smooths transportation flows with fuller loads using preferred carriers for less cost.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies’ supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution “play nice together.” LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

