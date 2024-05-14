ProvisionAi is a Valued Partner of Kinaxis

Playing nice ProvisionAi Makes Planning Play Nice with Execution

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces it will be showcasing its award-winning solutions at Kinexions, June 17-20, 2024, in Miami. ProvisionAi is a bronze sponsor of the event, where supply chain leaders meet to exchange advice and best practices to transform supply chains.

Last year at Kinexions, ProvisionAi client, Kimberly-Clark, won the Innovation Award. The Innovation Award recognizes the customer using Kinaxis RapidResponse in new and interesting ways. Kimberly-Clark won for its project that drives excellence in distribution resource planning using Provision AI’s LevelLoad product, which allowed Kimberly-Clark to save millions in operational costs.

“Hosted annually by our partner, Kinaxis, Kinexions brings together supply chain planners, schedulers, logistics professionals, innovators, and thought leaders to share lessons learned and perspectives from navigating supply chain challenges,” says Tom Moore, CEO and Founder, ProvisionAi. “LevelLoad and AutoO2 help shippers smooth replenishment plans and remove trucks from the road, saving costs and reducing carbon emissions. We look forward to showcasing our solutions at Kinexions.”

LevelLoad and AutoO2 from ProvisionAi use mathematics and artificial intelligence to improve replenishment processes, reduce costs, lower carbon emissions, and remove trucks from the road. AutoO2 creates optimized, full loads, generating carbon savings and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%. LevelLoad smooths transportation flows with fuller loads using preferred carriers for less cost.

Kinexions 2024 takes place at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, FL, from June 17 – 20, 2024. To register, visit www.kinexions.com.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies’ supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution “play nice together.” LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

[email protected]

(404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/366afc9c-854e-48ba-8d8a-3f01a48c65d8