FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAi , the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces that Tom Moore is one of the winners of this year’s Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement Category.

“Being selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award, I am especially thrilled to be featured among this elite group of professionals named Pros to Know,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi. “We are doing exciting things at ProvisionAi in 2024. Our goal is to remove over 188K trucks from the road, up from 88K removed in 2023 and expand the cost and carbon savings for sell-run companies.”

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they’re innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They’ve spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

LevelLoad and AutoO2 from ProvisionAi use mathematics and artificial intelligence to reduce cost and carbon.

AutoO2 converts shipping requirements into optimized, full loads, generating savings in carbon and reducing transportation costs by 5-10%.

ProvisionAi’s patented solution, LevelLoad, smooths transportation flows with fuller loads using preferred carriers for less cost.

This year’s award recipients will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com .

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the complete list of winners.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies’ supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution “play nice together.” LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

[email protected]

(404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e93570-e013-4abf-9f5b-099942976d43