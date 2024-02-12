Tom Moore Recognized in Lifetime Achievement Category

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces that Food Logistics magazine names Tom Moore as a recipient of the 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award. This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Tom is recognized in the Lifetime Achievement category.

“With over three decades in the supply chain industry with experiences running warehouses, truck fleets, production, and planning operations, Tom has a lifetime of achievements in this industry,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler and Tom’s son. “As Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi, Tom is helping both planning and execution processes ‘play nice together’ by optimizing transportation schedules to improve on-time, in-full replenishment, for lower costs.”

“Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired, driven and dependable,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency, and disrupt supply chain disruptions.”

Tom focuses on helping the Gartner top 25 companies in the food, beverage, and CPG markets, like Unilever, Nestle, and P&G, among others, recognize savings in their supply chain processes. It should also be noted that many of the companies he works with are recognized as leaders in their fields. Tom and his team developed the innovative technology behind ProvisionAi and AutoScheduler.AI, which has created efficiencies and cost savings for top-tier clients.

This year’s award recipients will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at http://www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl to view the complete list of winners.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies’ supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution “play nice together.” LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology is saving money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd4c5e86-3066-46b8-a620-7ab024511552