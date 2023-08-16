Latest Self-Help Book From Palmetto Publishing Takes The Reader on a Transformative Walk to Seize Positive Life Change

Charleston, SC, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eric Hendrickson has always loved to build people up. While serving over twenty-one years in the Air Force, he’s helped countless people. Damage control has never been good enough for Eric, though. After reading Dr. Thomas Joiner’s Interpersonal Theory of Suicidality, Eric wondered what it would be like if we flipped the theory on its head. Rather than focusing on limiting negatives, what if we simply helped people grow fulfilling, connected, effective lives?

The result of his quest is Upgrade Training for Life, a powerful new self-help book released by Palmetto Publishing. Drawing on a substantial body of research, Eric has sought to piece together a systematic approach for understanding the issues we face in life, making sense out of them, and implementing healthy strategies to help us achieve new goals.

Eric likens the journey of growth to developing a character in a role-playing game. If there are setbacks, why not define where we are trying to go in our life and level up to tackle life’s problems with a better set of skills? Rather than just hammering away at what is in front of us, Eric encourages readers to reflect on their values, decide where they want to go, develop the skills needed for the journey, and grow relationships so you can go on the adventure of your life with clear purpose and great companions.

Upgrade Training for Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Eric Hendrickson is a retired Lieutenant Colonel who has developed the ability to quickly assess intense, chaotic environments and come up with the best course of action for meeting goals. Eric is passionate about helping people grow their unique abilities, and he writes to raise up talented individuals to leave their positive mark on the world.

