Provoke Solutions Appoints Jason Court to Lead Customer Acquisition in the Asia-Pacific Market

Former Microsoft director and software services CEO/COO aims at new business growth and customer success

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Provoke Solutions, a global technology services firm, today announced Jason Court has been appointed Executive Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. Court joined Provoke in February 2020 and has an accomplished track record of customer success and engagement at companies like Jade Software, where he was COO, and Microsoft, where he had responsibility for enterprise sales, partners, technical sales, anti-piracy, compliance and licensing functions. He plans to build and strengthen Provoke’s APAC presence in parallel with its drive to extend its U.S. presence.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Provoke since its inception 20 years ago while I was at Microsoft NZ,” said Court. “Provoke has always delivered outstanding solutions, challenged the norm and guided customer ambitions to successful outcomes. I look forward to helping the team build on Provoke’s reputation for agile, customer-centric results across the private and public sectors in NZ, Asia, and the United States.”

At Jade Software (2017-2019), Court led an executive team responsible for re-architecting and executing new sales, marketing and go-to-market strategies while launching a new customer-facing presence, in-country brand and product strategy. As a senior executive at Microsoft (2000-2016), he exceeded growth and customer satisfaction targets most latterly for 11 consecutive quarters, led the organisational transformation to improve employee engagement and customer satisfaction, and contributed to Microsoft NZ’s global subsidiary of the year honour in 2016.

“Jason has already been an incredible contributor to Provoke’s success, so I’m delighted that he’s joined a senior leadership team aimed at even faster growth and high customer satisfaction,” said Provoke CEO Andy Lin. “His depth of knowledge, especially in the work we do with Microsoft clients, is unparalleled, and we look forward to seeing the impact he has in the APAC region.”

About Provoke Solutions
Provoke Solutions is an award-winning global technology services firm specialising in end-to-end software development consulting services since 2001. Provoke advances digital transformation through innovative enterprise-grade solutions. Spanning enterprise applications, digital self-service and the modern workplace, the company is leading development in user experience, software adoption and technical innovation. Provoke is proud to be recognised as a Gold Status Microsoft Partner across numerous competencies. Provoke has New Zealand offices in Auckland and Wellington and U.S. offices in San Diego and Seattle. It is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

