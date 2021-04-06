Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Proxim Wireless Opens New Production Facility in the USA

Proxim Wireless Opens New Production Facility in the USA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move intended to better serve the North American market and minimize lead-times, Proxim Wireless has established a new product assembly and test facility in the USA.

Based in San Jose, California, the plant recently received UL certification, and production is now underway. The initial goal focuses on producing the 10100 and 10200 series products, and there are plans in place to extend the range and capability of the plant over the coming years.

While the initial plan is to serve our local market, we also intend to cater to export markets, including South America, Europe, and South Asia.

Fred Huey, Proxim Wireless CEO, said, “Over the last few years, we have seen a shift in the needs of the market here in the USA. One fall-out of the harrowing pandemic year is a significant disruption in the global supply chain. We needed more flexibility in sourcing and managing our product mix and recognized we could build a better customer experience by producing products here in the USA. Building locally was the logical choice and quite simply the right thing to do.”

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

With over 38 years of wireless networking experience, Proxim focuses its technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last-mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wi-Fi, Proxim is well known for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance, and innovation.

For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com

CONTACT: Contact:
Dael A. Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing
Proxim Wireless
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (408) 383 7615

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.