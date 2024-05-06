NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, today announced that it has been included in AdExchanger’s prestigious 2024 Programmatic Power Players list. Compiled by one of the advertising industry’s leading media authorities, the list spotlights the top agencies and strategic tech partners in the digital advertising industry. Proximic by Comscore has been recognized for the second year in a row for its industry-leading AI contextual technology and privacy-resilient ID-free Predictive Audiences.

“It is gratifying to be acknowledged as one of the leading players in AdExchanger’s 2024 Programmatic Power Players list for the second year in a row,” said Rachel Gantz, Managing Director, Proximic by Comscore. “As the industry continues to contend with signal loss and compounding privacy regulations, Proximic by Comscore is leading the programmatic landscape with innovative privacy-forward targeting solutions, enabling marketers and media companies to activate against a rich set of data points across CTV, audio, desktop and mobile.”

AdExchanger editors evaluated hundreds of submissions from across the globe and selected its top 50 Programmatic Power Players based on the strength and breadth of their offerings, documented case studies, and client references.

Recently Proximic by Comscore announced a strategic partnership with Epsilon to deliver Epsilon rich insights into content across thousands of touchpoints with a focus on brand suitability, inventory quality, IAB and GARM categorizations. Proximic also announced a partnership with Neutronian , a leading data privacy verification company, to enable media buyers to use Neutronian’s data privacy signals as a decisioning criteria for their digital campaigns with the goal of providing privacy-safe and quality-led advertising solutions to the market.

For more information about Proximic by Comscore and its market-leading solutions, please visit https://www.proximic.com/home .

About Proximic by Comscore

Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore’s trusted datasets and the industry’s leading natural language processing contextual engine, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through their innovative suite of ID-based and ID-less audience and content targeting segments, Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies.