PRSA-NY Announces 2022 Big Apple ‘15 Under 35’ Award Winners

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America ( PRSA-NY ) today announced the winners of one of Big Apple’s most prestigious awards: 15 Under 35. The award recognizes fifteen emerging talents under the age of thirty-five for their extraordinary works, efforts, innovation, leadership, and inspiration across the PR industry.

The recipients of the 2022 Big Apple Award 15 Under 35 are:

Afton Grier, Senior Vice President, Integrated Strategy, dna Communications

Senior Vice President, Integrated Strategy, dna Communications Amanda Gadaleta Alonso, Vice President, Ketchum

Vice President, Ketchum Amanda Perez, Vice President, M Booth

Vice President, M Booth Diana Bassett, President, DBPR

President, DBPR Ian MacDonald, Vice President, Allison+Partners

Vice President, Allison+Partners Jaime Williams, Senior Account Executive, Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Senior Account Executive, Anat Gerstein, Inc. Jennifer Pfleiger, Vice President, Sloane & Company

Vice President, Sloane & Company Kerry Langstine, Account Director, BCW

Account Director, BCW Liana Huber, Vice President, Digital, GCI Health

Vice President, Digital, GCI Health Lindsey Giostra, Senior Account Supervisor, Social Impact & Sustainability, Edelman

Senior Account Supervisor, Social Impact & Sustainability, Edelman Maddie Simko, Senior Strategist, Marina Maher Communications

Senior Strategist, Marina Maher Communications Marc Sausa, Vice President, Sports and Lifestyle, Berk Communications

Vice President, Sports and Lifestyle, Berk Communications Sarah Vates, Account Supervisor, Influencer Marketing, Ketchum

Account Supervisor, Influencer Marketing, Ketchum Shantel Risher, Client Relationship Manager, Integral

Client Relationship Manager, Integral Tiffany Chao, Corporate Communications and Programming Publicity Manager, Nickelodeon

The judges considered a range of factors in deciding the winners, such as demonstrated service to the PR industry; evidence of strong initiative, high ethical standards, leadership, and continuing education efforts; a history of significant career growth relative to age; proven professionalism and leadership; outstanding performance within the nominee’s organization; and professional recommendations.

Those recognized all scored top marks in the judges’ objective evaluations. The Class of 2022 will be recognized during the annual awards at ASPIRE at One World Observatory on September 22, 2022 along with a live stream. This year’s program will focus on themes of courage, community, and change, paying homage to the evolving global business and cultural landscape that has catalyzed PR professionals to make a positive impact on society.

For the second year in a row, MuckRack has signed on as the exclusive sponsor for the 15 Under 35 Awards. As the exclusive sponsor, MuckRack will host a private cocktail party for the 2022 15 Under 35 Award recipients. It will introduce the award during the Big Apple Awards gala and have exclusive branding on all 15 Under 35 virtual and print materials. They will also be listed as an event sponsor on all Big Apple Awards gift bags.

“The 15 Under 35 Award is one of my favorites of all the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards as it recognizes some of the most important professionals in our industry – those that will help to share the future of PR,” says Aaron Kwittken, president, PRSA-NY. “The class of 2022 represents some of the best up and coming PR professionals in the TriState area and I’m excited to recognize these emerging leaders for the impact they have made on our industry.”

“I am thrilled to celebrate our 2022 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Award winners and honor such a deserving group of young talent,” says Meredith LeJeune, senior director, 15 Under 35 Awards. “All of this year’s recipients have contributed to making their places of work, community and industry a better place and I look forward to seeing their future success.”

Tickets are now on sale for $350 for PRSA members, $400 for non-members, and $2,900 for a table. For more information and to purchase your ticket(s) for the Big Apple Awards, please visit the PRSA-NY website at www.prsany.org/page/BigAppleAwards2022 .

ABOUT PRSA-NY

For 75 years, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events , mentorship program , jobs boards , volunteer opportunities , and membership details , go to prsany.org .

Contact: Sabrina Browne

Vice President of Marketing, PRSA-NY

sbrownepr@gmail.com or +1 646 979 0172