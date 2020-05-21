Prudential Expands Partnership and Joins PlanSource Boost to Create a Modern Benefits Experience

Leading insurance carrier expands partnership with PlanSource, participates in groundbreaking benefits program

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that Prudential will join PlanSource Boost, a program created to modernize the benefits experience through optimized benefits shopping, simplified billing, preferred pricing and real-time API integrations.

“Prudential offers much more than products. It provides solutions that support and protect individuals’ financial stability. These are particularly critical when unplanned events like illness or loss of a loved one occur,” said Leston Welsh, head of products for Prudential Group Insurance. “We know that an efficient, low-stress customer experience is key to ensuring that our solutions work for individuals when they need them most. Partnering with PlanSource allows us to simplify and improve how customers interact with us.”

Benefits play a significant role in attracting and retaining top performers. A recent Prudential study shows American workers are putting more thought into choosing annual benefits. Through Boost, PlanSource is optimizing the employee shopping and enrollment experience for the products offered by Boost carriers, incorporating best practices and relevant content to help consumers select the benefits that are right for them.

In addition to the optimized employee shopping experience, the Boost program was designed to drive game-changing ease, convenience and familiarity for employees and HR teams using PlanSource. When employers purchase one or more qualifying products from participating carriers, they receive:

Preferred pricing – A simple, discounted price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

– A simple, discounted price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Simple consolidated billing and payment – Customers use PlanSource to self-bill for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving time for busy HR professionals and eliminating the need to reconcile bills.

– Customers use PlanSource to self-bill for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving time for busy HR professionals and eliminating the need to reconcile bills. Industry-leading integrations – PlanSource and its Boost partners will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations that improve the experience for employees and HR teams. Examples include APIs to automate the configuration of benefit plans, streamline Evidence of insurability and enrollment transactions, and provide easy access to insurance carrier member portals.

“Partnerships with leading companies like Prudential allow us to deliver a superior customer experience,” said Bradley Taylor, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “It was key for us to have Prudential as one of our Boost carriers, and we look forward to our shared focus on improving employee engagement and modernizing the customer experience.”

About Prudential Group Insurance

Prudential Group Insurance manufactures and distributes a full range of group life, long-term and short-term disability and corporate and trust-owned life insurance in the U.S. to institutional clients primarily for use within employee and membership benefit plans. The business also sells critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment and other ancillary coverages. In addition, the business provides plan and administrative services in connection with its insurance coverages, and administrative services for employee paid and unpaid leave, including FMLA, ADA and PFL.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource 732.706.0123 ext. 700 [email protected] Cat Miller Director, Communications and Partner Marketing, PlanSource [email protected] 918.894.1298