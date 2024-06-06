NORCROSS, GA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights, have honored PruittHealth with certification as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The

certification process involved surveying employees from across the organization’s locations and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“We are honored to receive this distinction for the third year in a row,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. “This is a testament to the genuine, family-focused culture we have fostered within this organization for more than 50 years. I’m incredibly proud that our employee partners made this possible.”

PruittHealth has seen tremendous growth in its recruitment efforts, with the Great Place to Work certification playing a role in attracting job candidates to the family-owned business. More than 75% of candidates prefer to work for a company with the certification, and candidates are 15 times more likely to apply to such organizations.

“Our goal has always been to include our patients, their families, and our employee partners as members of a larger, extended PruittHealth family. Every member of this organization is treated with dignity and respect, which is a cornerstone of our Core Values,” said Pruitt.

With nearly 14,000 employee partners companywide, PruittHealth consistently invests in career opportunities across its various service lines and 180 locations. Visit Careers.PruittHealth.com to learn more about the roles and positions currently available throughout the Southeast. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com or search @PruittHealth on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization since 1969, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources across the Southeast, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. The Georgia-based organization’s 13,800 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics, like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and

on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

