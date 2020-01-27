Breaking News
PSB Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings of $2.8 Million or $0.63 Per Share; Net Income Increased 9% to Record $11.2 Million in 2019

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2019 of $0.63 per share on net income of $2.81 million, compared to earnings of $0.70 per share on net income of $3.13 million during the September 2019 quarter, and $0.56 per share one year earlier on earnings of $2.53 million.  The fourth quarter earnings reflected slightly higher net interest income and higher levels of non-interest expense.  Loan production remained strong, with net loans receivable expanding 2.3% from the previous quarter and 7.5% relative to one year earlier.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, earnings increased 9.1% to $11.2 million, or $2.51 per share compared to $10.3 million, or $2.29 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018. 

“PSB achieved record earnings in 2019 as strong lending activity has fueled asset growth and a streamlined branch network added efficiencies.  As we begin 2020, we will convert our loan production office in Milwaukee into a full-service branch office in the first quarter.  We anticipate the move into this economically vibrant market will continue to fuel loan and deposit growth in years ahead,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and /or December 31, 2018, as applicable):

  • Return on shareholders’ equity was 11.98% for the quarter compared to 13.94% one quarter earlier and 12.62% for the fourth quarter one year earlier.  Return on average assets was 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.34% the previous quarter and 1.14% for the fourth quarter one year earlier.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, the return on shareholders’ equity was 12.77% and the return on average assets was 1.22%.
     
  • Total assets grew 2.7% to $974.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $949.7 million one quarter earlier and 6.4% from $916.0 million one year earlier. Net loan growth of $49.2 million and core deposit growth of $74.0 million supported balance expansion over the past year.
     
  • The net interest margin decreased to 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.60% the previous quarter and 3.58% for the fourth quarter one year earlier.  The net interest margin for the fourth quarter was affected by a larger balance of investments relative to prior periods.
     
  • The efficiency ratio was 59.90% for the fourth quarter compared to 55.14% one quarter earlier and 62.54% in the year ago quarter. 
     
  • Tangible net book value was $20.72 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $20.24 per share as of September 30, 2019 and $17.98 per share at December 31, 2018. Over the past year, tangible book value has grown 15.24%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $974.9 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $949.7 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $25.2 million, or 2.7%.  Total loans receivable increased $16.4 million with much of the new loans consisting of loans secured by commercial real estate. The commercial/agricultural real estate loan portfolio increased to $401.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $385.5 million three months earlier.  Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans represented the largest component of the loan portfolio at 31.4% of gross loans at December 31, 2019, followed by owner occupied commercial real estate loans at 24.8%, residential real estate at 23.9%, commercial/agricultural loans at 19.0% and consumer loans at 0.7%.  Total agricultural related loans represent 1.16% of the total loan portfolio.  The non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio represents the largest portion of loan growth over the past year as the balance grew 14.0% from $196.8 million at December 31, 2018 to $224.3 million at December 31, 2019.  Meanwhile, over the past year, the commercial/agricultural non-real estate loans decreased 7.6% from $147.2 million at December 31, 2018 to $136.0 million at December 31, 2019. 

The allowance for loan losses remained at 0.97% of gross loans at December 31, 2019.  The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was unchanged at 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the previous quarter and 0.07% one year earlier. Non-performing assets decreased to 0.55% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.57% at September 30, 2019, and 0.67% at December 31, 2018.  At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets consisted of $3.7 million in non-accrual loans, $499,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $676,000 in restructured loans not on non-accrual, and $460,000 in other real estate owned. 

At December 31, 2019, cash and investments totaled $228.5 million compared to $219.8 million at September 30, 2019.  During the course of the quarter, cash and investments increased due to deposit growth, a portion of which was used to support loan origination activity. 

Total deposits increased 6.2% to $781.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $736.2 million at September 30, 2019.  At December 31, 2019, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.9% of total deposits, followed by money market deposits at 23.5%, noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 22.6% and retail and local time deposits at 16.7%.  Broker and national time deposits accounted for 4.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 versus 4.9% the prior quarter and 7.6% one year earlier.

FHLB advances decreased to $73.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $85.5 million at September 30, 2019 and other borrowings decreased to $6.1 million from $17.4 million over the same time period.       

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, or 2.28%, to $92.7 million, compared to $90.6 million at September 30, 2019.  Tangible net book value per share increased 2.37%, to $20.72 per share, at December 31, 2019, compared to $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019.  PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.50% at December 31, 2019, compared to 9.53% at September 30, 2019. 

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $8.0 million (on a net margin of 3.53%) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.9 million (on net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019 and $7.5 million (on a net margin of 3.58%) for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 16 basis points to 4.41% during the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.57% one quarter earlier while deposit and borrowing costs declined 9 basis points to 1.17% from 1.26% over the same time period.  The decline in loan and investment yields were partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and a decrease in the prime lending rate due to actions by the Federal Reserve.  Loan yields decreased to 4.88% from 5.04% during the fourth quarter of 2019, as many loans repriced lower as the prime rate declined, and market competition intensified. 

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with savings and demand deposits partially offset by higher rates on money market accounts.  Towards the end of the quarter, the bank received a large balance of public funds deposited into money market accounts. 

Additionally, the bank offered attractive rates on money market accounts to customers who met specific criteria designed to enhance the customers’ banking relationship with the bank.  These funds were used to replace higher costing certificates of deposit and borrowed funds.  Deposit costs decreased to $1.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 from $1.65 million the previous quarter.  Interest costs on borrowings declined $25,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $475,000 from $500,000 the previous quarter.

“Our deposit costs declined less than the yield on earning assets during the fourth quarter, as we have sought to attract new deposits in anticipation of repaying higher costing brokered deposits of approximately $8.5 million and continue to fund anticipated balance sheet growth in the first quarter of 2020,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased 8.5% to $31.3 million compared to $28.8 million for the previous fiscal year.

The provision for loan losses totaled $150,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same provision level for the prior linked quarter.  The provision primarily relates to new loan originations and an expanding loan portfolio. 

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared similarly to the prior quarter at $1.8 million and higher than the $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Service fees in the fourth quarter were $411,000 compared to $348,000 during the third quarter of 2019.  Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased slightly to $452,000 for the fourth quarter from $463,000 in the third quarter of 2019 but remained strong as falling long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity.  Commissions on investment and insurance sales increased to $301,000 from $276,000 the prior quarter.  At December 31, 2019, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $248.5 million compared to $240.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $211.9 million at December 31, 2018.  The year over year growth of assets under management was 17.3%.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total noninterest income increased 18.3% to $7.7 million from $6.5 million one year earlier.

Noninterest expense was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter.  For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased due to a slight increase in health insurance claims, software charges related to upgrades to product and operational features, an increase in advertising and promotion, losses on the sale of foreclosed property and professional fees largely related to audits of deposit and loan operation processes, to identify cost efficiencies.  Similar to the prior quarter, the fourth quarter 2019 results reflect the elimination of FDIC insurance premiums as the FDIC insurance fund reached its targeted level.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total noninterest expense increased 4.7% to $22.7 million from $21.7 million one year earlier, adjusted for our Rhinelander branch write down, recorded in the June 2019 quarter. 

In the first quarter of 2020, we anticipate higher personnel expenses, office expenses, depreciation and advertising costs associated with the opening of our new branch in Milwaukee.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from eight full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples.  PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market.  More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions.  PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
[email protected] 

PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
        Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:       2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
                 
  Interest income     $ 9,988   $ 10,098   $ 9,839   $ 9,604   $ 9,365  
  Interest expense     $ 2,019   $ 2,154   $ 2,041   $ 2,032   $ 1,888  
  Net interest income     $ 7,969   $ 7,944   $ 7,798   $ 7,572   $ 7,477  
  Provision for loan losses     $ 150   $ 150   $ 150   $ 400   $ 60  
  Other noninterest income   $ 1,839   $ 1,802   $ 1,903   $ 2,117   $ 1,718  
  Other noninterest expense   $ 5,947   $ 5,437   $ 6,167   $ 5,745   $ 5,829  
  Net income     $ 2,813   $ 3,131   $ 2,572   $ 2,731   $ 2,529  
                 
  Basic earnings per share (3)   $ 0.63   $ 0.70   $ 0.57   $ 0.61   $ 0.56  
  Diluted earnings per share (3)   $ 0.63   $ 0.70   $ 0.57   $ 0.61   $ 0.56  
  Dividends declared per share (3)   $ 0.20   $   $ 0.20   $   $ 0.18  
  Tangible net book value per share (4)   $ 20.72   $ 20.24   $ 19.41   $ 18.89   $ 17.98  
                 
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio     15.04 % n/a   16.95 % n/a   15.65 %
  Average common shares outstanding     4,471,173     4,473,583     4,486,022     4,494,568     4,488,397  
                 
Balance sheet – average balances:            
                 
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 700,469   $ 689,057   $ 666,008   $ 658,586   $ 646,063  
  Assets     $ 951,409   $ 928,282   $ 893,998   $ 899,263   $ 883,373  
  Deposits     $ 745,455   $ 721,788   $ 713,910   $ 713,257   $ 708,318  
  Stockholders’ equity     $ 93,189   $ 89,139   $ 86,656   $ 82,516   $ 79,525  
                 
Performance ratios:              
                 
  Return on average assets (1)     1.17 %   1.34 %   1.15 %   1.23 %   1.14 %
  Return on average stockholders’ equity (1)   11.98 %   13.94 %   11.90 %   13.42 %   12.62 %
  Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated        
    other comprehensive income (loss) to          
    average assets       9.68 %   9.52 %   9.68 %   9.27 %   9.22 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.08 %   0.07 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans     0.68 %   0.70 %   0.53 %   1.11 %   0.91 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.55 %   0.57 %   0.42 %   0.84 %   0.67 %
  Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.97 %   0.97 %   0.97 %   0.98 %   0.94 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
    plus the allowance for loan losses (4)   5.45 %   5.69 %   4.13 %   8.40 %   7.20 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.53 %   3.60 %   3.72 %   3.63 %   3.58 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     3.24 %   3.31 %   3.42 %   3.36 %   3.32 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of            
    average demand deposits (1)     1.00 %   0.90 %   1.14 %   1.12 %   1.15 %
  Noninterest income as a percent            
    of gross revenue       15.55 %   15.14 %   16.21 %   18.06 %   15.50 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)       59.90 %   55.14 %   62.83 %   58.59 %   62.54 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.48 %   2.32 %   2.77 %   2.59 %   2.62 %
  Tangible equity to actual assets     9.50 %   9.53 %   9.65 %   9.50 %   8.81 %
                 
Stock price information:              
                 
  High     $ 28.25   $ 27.50   $ 24.75   $ 23.45   $ 27.50  
  Low     $ 26.00   $ 23.55   $ 22.00   $ 21.25   $ 21.10  
  Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 27.50   $ 26.49   $ 24.00   $ 22.75   $ 22.50  
                 
(1) Annualized              
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.    
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.        
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
          Quarter Ended  
(dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
except per share data – unaudited)   2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
  Loans, including fees $ 8,691 $ 8,823 $ 8,629 $ 8,334 $ 8,125  
  Securities:          
  Taxable   768   769   730   713   714  
  Tax-exempt   387   378   389   396   424  
  Other interest and dividends   142   128   91   161   102  
                 
  Total interest and dividend income   9,988   10,098   9,839   9,604   9,365  
                 
Interest expense:          
  Deposits   1,544   1,654   1,634   1,553   1,435  
  FHLB advances   328   323   230   309   315  
  Other borrowings   26   58   57   51   18  
  Senior subordinated notes   29   28   28   28   28  
  Junior subordinated debentures   92   91   92   91   92  
                 
  Total interest expense   2,019   2,154   2,041   2,032   1,888  
                 
Net interest income   7,969   7,944   7,798   7,572   7,477  
Provision for loan losses   150   150   150   400   60  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         7,819   7,794   7,648   7,172   7,417  
                 
Noninterest income:          
  Service fees   411   348   403   381   419  
  Gain on sale of mortgage loans   452   463   432   175   227  
  Mortgage loan servicing, net   57   89   84   125   129  
  Investment and insurance sales commissions   301   276   310   333   430  
  Net gain on sale of securities   71     121   18    
  Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         104   105   101   98   96  
  Other noninterest income   443   521   452   987   417  
                 
  Total noninterest income   1,839   1,802   1,903   2,117   1,718  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
  Salaries and employee benefits   3,523   3,372   3,322   3,428   3,566  
  Occupancy and facilities   506   510   591   601   526  
  Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   69   4   3   4   (17 )
  Data processing and other office operations   739   654   646   577   654  
  Advertising and promotion   182   107   120   100   163  
  FDIC insurance premiums       63   59   61  
  Other noninterest expenses   928   790   1,422   976   876  
                 
  Total noninterest expense   5,947   5,437   6,167   5,745   5,829  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   3,711   4,159   3,384   3,544   3,306  
Provision for income taxes   898   1,028   812   813   777  
                 
Net income $ 2,813 $ 3,131 $ 2,572 $ 2,731 $ 2,529  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.56  
                 
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(dollars in thousands, December   December
except per share data – unaudited)   2019   2018       2019   2018  
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
  Loans, including fees $ 8,691 $ 8,125     $ 34,477 $ 30,489  
  Securities:          
  Taxable   768   714       2,980   2,799  
  Tax-exempt   387   424       1,550   1,517  
  Other interest and dividends   142   102       522   384  
                 
  Total interest and dividend income   9,988   9,365       39,529   35,189  
                 
Interest expense:          
  Deposits   1,544   1,435       6,385   4,815  
  FHLB advances   328   315       1,190   1,085  
  Other borrowings   26   18       192   24  
  Senior subordinated notes   29   28       113   111  
  Junior subordinated debentures   92   92       366   326  
                 
  Total interest expense   2,019   1,888       8,246   6,361  
                 
Net interest income   7,969   7,477       31,283   28,828  
Provision for loan losses   150   60       850   130  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,819   7,417       30,433   28,698  
                 
Noninterest income:          
  Service fees   411   419       1,543   1,611  
  Gain on sale of mortgage loans              
  Mortgage banking income   509   356       1,877   1,528  
  Investment and insurance sales commissions   301   430       1,220   1,307  
  Net gain on sale of securities   71         210    
  Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   104   96       408   373  
  Other noninterest income   443   417       2,403   1,657  
                 
  Total noninterest income   1,839   1,718       7,661   6,476  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
  Salaries and employee benefits   3,523   3,566       13,645   13,194  
  Occupancy and facilities   506   526       2,208   2,115  
  Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   69   (17 )     80   (34 )
  Data processing and other office operations   739   654       2,616   2,563  
  Advertising and promotion   182   163       509   420  
  FDIC insurance premiums     61       122   247  
  Other noninterest expenses   928   876       4,116   3,208  
                 
  Total noninterest expense   5,947   5,829       23,296   21,713  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   3,711   3,306       14,798   13,461  
Provision for income taxes   898   777       3,551   3,149  
                 
Net income $ 2,813 $ 2,529     $ 11,247 $ 10,312  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.56     $ 2.51 $ 2.29  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.56     $ 2.51 $ 2.29  
                 
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Three Months Ended   Year Ended
        December 31,   December 31,
(dollars in thousands – unaudited)   2019     2018       2019     2018  
                 
Net income $ 2,813   $ 2,529     $ 11,247   $ 10,312  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   179     1,153       3,288     (766 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    gain included in net income   (51 )         (152 )    
                 
  Amortization of unrealized loss (gain) included in net        
    income on securities available for sale          
    transferred to securities held to maturity   3     (6 )     (3 )   (39 )
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   55     (157 )     (211 )   (158 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   13     8       31     9  
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   199     998       2,953     (954 )
                 
Comprehensive income $ 3,012   $ 3,527     $ 14,200   $ 9,358  
                 

PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2019, unaudited, December 31, 2018 derived from audited financial statements          
  Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019     2019     2019     2018     2018  
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 23,005   $ 17,954   $ 11,825   $ 8,917   $ 18,923  
Interest-bearing deposits   839     1,059     2,306     349     501  
Federal funds sold   25,184     30,415     4,552     12,989     24,554  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   49,028     49,428     18,683     22,255     43,978  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   174,448     127,587     123,586     127,368     113,821  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $41,311, $42,511, $53,338 and        
  $57,607 respectively)       40,791     42,074     43,061     58,311  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   4,983     1,984     1,984     2,976     2,976  
Loans held for sale   545     335     50     245     358  
Loans receivable, net   707,651     691,289     678,247     660,756     658,481  
Accrued interest receivable   2,776     2,803     2,844     2,826     2,777  
Foreclosed assets   460     572     172     113     113  
Premises and equipment, net   10,457     10,212     9,749     10,426     10,209  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,747     1,720     1,738     1,781     1,805  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   2,073     2,173     1,662     1,657     2,330  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   16,773     16,668     16,564     16,463     16,365  
Other assets   3,952     4,101     3,961     3,836     4,474  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 974,893   $ 949,663   $ 901,314   $ 893,763   $ 915,998  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 177,002   $ 159,897   $ 143,423   $ 138,124   $ 148,611  
Interest-bearing deposits   604,788     576,288     571,794     577,263     577,215  
           
  Total deposits   781,790     736,185     715,217     715,387     725,826  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   73,496     85,496     59,915     51,165     81,071  
Other borrowings   6,131     17,411     19,179     22,870     8,379  
Senior subordinated notes   2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   10,553     9,715     9,668     9,047     9,650  
           
  Total liabilities   882,202     859,039     814,211     808,701     835,158  
           
Stockholders’ equity          
           
Preferred stock – no par value:          
  Authorized – 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding                    
Common stock – no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
  Authorized – 6,000,000 shares; Issued – 5,490,798 shares          
  Outstanding – 4,467,217, 4,471,216, 4,480,585, 4,495,110 and          
  4,487,895 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   7,597     7,543     7,490     7,497     7,430  
Retained earnings   95,037     93,117     89,986     88,314     85,583  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   1,302     1,103     543     (227 )   (1,651 )
Treasury stock, at cost – 1,023,581, 1,019,582, 1,010,213, 995,688 and          
  1,002,903 shares, respectively   (13,075 )   (12,969 )   (12,746 )   (12,352 )   (12,352 )
           
  Total stockholders’ equity   92,691     90,624     87,103     85,062     80,840  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 974,893   $ 949,663   $ 901,314   $ 893,763   $ 915,998  
           
PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31,
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
Total Loans          
  Residential real estate          
  One to four family 121,548   119,620   117,093   116,393   117,970  
  HELOC loans 21,668   22,855   22,158   23,631   24,746  
  Residential construction & development 23,633   21,273   20,937   18,893   16,413  
  Residential vacant land 3,908   4,299   4,680   5,052   5,370  
  Total Residential real estate 170,757   168,047   164,868   163,969   164,499  
             
  Commercial/Agricultural real estate          
  Owner occupied          
    Commercial real estate 156,275   158,423   149,507   147,435   145,480  
    SBA commercial real estate 1,647   1,367   1,386   1,741   1,769  
    Agriculture real estate 5,901   5,139   5,764   5,078   4,968  
    Construction and land development 13,228   12,742   7,832   6,523   350  
    Commercial vacant land 929          
  Total Owner occupied 177,051   177,671   164,489   160,777   152,567  
             
  Non-owner occupied          
    Commercial real estate 192,160   179,136   168,809   161,647   147,246  
    SBA commercial real estate 844   863   141   146   151  
    Agricultural real estate         315  
    Construction and land development 17,061   13,301   22,159   22,014   35,288  
    Commercial vacant land 14,280   14,532   14,702   15,404   13,800  
  Total Non-owner occupied 224,345   207,832   205,811   199,211   196,800  
             
  Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          
  Municipal non-real estate 11,601   6,384   9,017   6,353   6,806  
  Commercial line 54,538   62,991   65,252   58,117   68,300  
  Other commercial non-real estate 65,690   64,418   65,500   69,073   65,829  
  SBA commercial non-real estate 1,733   1,819   2,252   2,169   2,278  
  Agricultural non-real estate 2,402   3,606   3,491   3,699   3,994  
  Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 135,964   139,218   145,512   139,411   147,207  
             
  Consumer non-real estate          
  Consumer installment 3,454   3,319   3,093   2,793   2,755  
  Consumer line 1,354   1,343   304   344   243  
  Other consumer 189   197   195   190   218  
  Total Consumer non-real estate 4,997   4,859   3,592   3,327   3,216  
Gross loans 714,043   697,627   684,272   666,695   664,289  
             
  Net deferred loan costs 326   295   300   272   213  
  Overdrafts 221   168   339   296   211  
  Allowance for loan losses (6,939 ) (6,801 ) (6,664 ) (6,507 ) (6,232 )
Total loans receivable 707,651   691,289   678,247   660,756   658,481  
             
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
    December 31,  
(dollars in thousands)  2019    2018
  $ %   $ %
           
Non-interest bearing demand $ 177,002 22.60 %   $ 148,611 20.50 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   257,486 32.90 %     254,857 35.10 %
Money market deposits   183,370 23.50 %     145,300 20.00 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   104,455 13.40 %     99,584 13.80 %
           
Total core deposits   722,313 92.40 %       648,352 89.40 %
Wholesale interest-bearing demand   0.0 %     0.0 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   25,431 3.30 %     22,131 3.00 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   5,457 0.70 %     2,483 0.30 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   28,589 3.60 %     52,860 7.30 %
Totals $ 781,790 100.00 %     $ 725,826 100.0 %
           
Nonperforming Assets as of: December
(dollars in thousands)   2019     2018  
       
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 3,697   $ 3,422  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   499     313  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   676     2,284  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more        
       
Total nonperforming loans   4,872     6,019  
Other Real Estate Owned   460     113  
       
Total nonperforming assets $ 5,332   $ 6,132  
       
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.68 %   0.91 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.55 %   0.67 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans     142.43 %   103.54 %
       
PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
      Quarter ended December 31, 2019   Quarter ended September 30, 2019   Quarter ended December 31, 2018
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans (1)(2) $ 707,336   $ 8,709 4.88 %   $ 695,776   $ 8,838 5.04 %   $ 652,342   $ 8,137 4.95 %
  Taxable securities   111,697     768 2.73 %     107,801     769 2.83 %     105,269     714 2.69 %
  Tax-exempt securities (2)   59,511     490 3.27 %     59,537     478 3.19 %     68,576     537 3.11 %
  FHLB stock   2,091     25 4.74 %     1,970     20 4.03 %     2,004     25 4.95 %
  Other     29,443     117 1.58 %     22,493     108 1.90 %     13,748     77 2.22 %
                           
  Total (2)     910,078     10,109 4.41 %     887,577     10,213 4.57 %     841,939     9,490 4.47 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   12,284           12,113           11,855      
  Premises and equipment,                      
  net     10,333           10,136           10,311      
  Cash surrender value ins   16,713           16,606           15,751      
  Other assets   8,868           8,569           9,796      
  Allowance for loan                      
  losses     (6,867 )         (6,719 )         (6,279 )    
                           
  Total   $ 951,409         $ 928,282         $ 883,373      
                           
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
  Savings and demand                      
  deposits (3) $ 239,613   $ 307 0.51 %   $ 239,490   $ 392 0.65 %   $ 235,839   $ 370 0.62 %
  Money market deposits (3)       180,262     418 0.92 %     164,801     432 1.04 %     143,618     280 0.77 %
  Time deposits   162,726     819 2.00 %     164,899     830 2.00 %     184,178     785 1.69 %
  FHLB borrowings   77,920     328 1.67 %     75,325     323 1.70 %     64,833     315 1.93 %
  Other borrowings   14,374     26 0.72 %     22,079     58 1.04 %     11,139     18 0.64 %
  Senior sub. notes   2,500     29 4.60 %     2,500     28 4.44 %     2,500     28 4.44 %
  Junior sub. debentures   7,732     92 4.72 %     7,732     91 4.67 %     7,732     92 4.72 %
                           
  Total     685,127     2,019 1.17 %     676,826     2,154 1.26 %     649,839     1,888 1.15 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
  Demand deposits   162,854           152,598           144,683      
  Other liabilities   10,239           9,719           9,326      
  Stockholders’ equity   93,189           89,139           79,525      
                           
  Total   $ 951,409         $ 928,282         $ 883,373      
                           
Net interest income   $ 8,090       $ 8,059       $ 7,602  
Rate spread       3.24 %       3.31 %       3.32 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.53 %       3.60 %       3.58 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.            
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.            
(3) Reflects changes in categorization from the third quarter earnings release.            
PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
      Year ended December 31, 2019   Year ended December 31, 2018
      Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:              
  Loans (1)(2) $ 685,279   $ 34,533 5.04 %   $ 633,406   $ 30,538 4.82 %
  Taxable securities   107,801     2,980 2.76 %     108,944     2,799 2.57 %
  Tax-exempt securities (2)   61,482     1,962 3.19 %     62,611     1,920 3.07 %
  FHLB stock   1,918     104 5.42 %     2,004     86 4.29 %
  Other     21,253     418 1.97 %     16,272     298 1.83 %
                   
  Total (2)     877,733     39,997 4.56 %     823,237     35,641 4.33 %
                   
Non-interest-earning assets:              
  Cash and due from banks   11,644           10,966      
  Premises and equipment,              
  net     10,318           10,469      
  Cash surrender value ins   16,558           15,384      
  Other assets   8,738           9,393      
  Allowance for loan              
  losses     (6,605 )         (6,286 )    
                   
  Total   $ 918,386         $ 863,163      
                   
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
  Savings and demand              
  deposits   $ 243,035   $ 1,588 0.65 %   $ 240,119   $ 1,320 0.55 %
  Money market deposits   163,061     1,541 0.95 %     138,220     770 0.56 %
  Time deposits   168,624     3,256 1.93 %     180,950     2,725 1.51 %
  FHLB borrowings   67,207     1,190 1.77 %     61,553     1,085 1.76 %
  Other borrowings   19,628     192 0.98 %     5,617     24 0.43 %
  Senior sub. notes   2,500     113 4.52 %     2,500     111 4.44 %
  Junior sub. debentures   7,732     366 4.73 %     7,732     326 4.22 %
                   
  Total     671,787     8,246 1.23 %     636,691     6,361 1.00 %
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Demand deposits   148,746           140,561      
  Other liabilities   9,810           9,040      
  Stockholders’ equity   88,043           76,870      
                   
  Total   $ 918,386         $ 863,162      
                   
Net interest income   $ 31,751       $ 29,280  
Rate spread       3.33 %       3.33 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.62 %       3.56 %
                   
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.    
             

 

