PSI Wins $23M Recompete to Provide EBMS Transfusion Sustainment Services to Support DHA

May 07, 2020

THE PSI TEAM WILL HELP THE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY (DHA) IN ITS MISSION TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF BLOOD PRODUCTS AND PROTECT THE BLOOD SUPPLY FOR 9.4M ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS, RETIREES, SURVIVORS AND THEIR FAMILIES

ARLINGTON, Va., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of health information technology (IT) solutions to the federal government—announced it has been awarded a $23 million contract for maintenance and sustainment services in support of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) mission-essential Enterprise Blood Management System (EBMS) Transfusion Sustainment program. 

Under the contract, PSI and partners — WellSky, TechWerks, MicroHealth and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. — will continue to help the DHA automate blood management processes, enabling the full spectrum of patient, specimen, and inventory management, and product testing and fulfillment, as well as the sharing of information between and across all centers and with other Military Health System (MHS) IT systems.

The PSI Team has proudly partnered with DHA to develop and sustain all aspects of the EBMS Transfusion Sustainment program system since its inception in March 2011. PSI successfully implemented, migrated, and integrated the blood transfusion services of 56 Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to a web-based application, improving application performance by 76%. With this award, PSI continues to increase its footprint in the DoD blood community, as well as its growth as a global provider of enterprise healthcare solutions for the DoD.

“Ensuring the production of safe, pure and potent blood products for our servicemembers is ever more important in the wake of a worldwide pandemic,” said Mashuqur Rahman, President of PSI’s Health Sector. “PSI’s Blood Team is humbled to continue our partnership with DHA on this vital project and to expand on our proven success of delivering enterprise-wide solutions that improve patient care for the U.S. military, retirees and military families.”

The Firm Fixed Price contract includes four one-year options for a total award amount of $23.2 million.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: Enterprise Testing and IV&V; Blood Management; Clinical Systems Development; Electronic Health Record Integration; Virtual Care and Telemedicine; Cyber Security and IA; DevSecOps/Agile Development; and Environmental Engineering/Management.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry’s most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

For more information on PSI, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Christina Colbert
[email protected] 
Planned Systems International, Inc.
410.964.8000

