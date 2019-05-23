PSIQ Aiming to Significantly Bolster Revenues and Market Share by Attending Champs Trade Show, the Premier Counterculture B2B Expo at Atlantic City, New Jersey Convention Center May 21st, 2019 Through May 23rd, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profile Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSIQ ) through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc. (“Elite”) announces it is attending Champs Trade Show, the premier Counterculture B2B Expos since 1999 at the Atlantic City, New Jersey Convention Center May 21st 2019 through May 23rd 2019 to promote the sale of its cutting-edge CBD industrial hemp extracts in the form of edibles, topicals and cosmetics.

“PSIQ continued to expand retail distribution of our CBD brand and drive sales growth during the first quarter. We generated an almost 120% revenue increase over prior year, achieving another record quarter, with strong gross margin performance,” stated Shimon Fhima, Chief Executive Officer of PSIQ subsidiary Elite. “The Elite brand is now available in over 600 stores domestically and internationally. As anticipated, since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, we have seen significant interest in our hemp-derived CBD category across retailers and channels. We are currently in discussions with multiple retailers at The Champs Trade Show for new retail placements this quarter.”

About Champs Trade Shows

The Champs Trade Shows ( https://www.champstradeshows.com/ ) have been a staple in the counterculture industry for eighteen years, continually experiencing growth as the market continues to evolve. Since 1999, Champs has hosted premier exhibitors in the industry and draws industry leaders, retailers and consumers in the thousands from all over the globe. Inventors and manufacturers regularly bring their newest and most advanced products to unveil at Champs.

ABOUT PROFILE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Profile Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary Elite Products International, Inc., is a leading distributor and manufacturer in the cannabinoid (CBD) industry. The Company’s products contain cutting-edge CBD industrial hemp extracts in the form of edibles, topicals and cosmetics. Financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSIQ/profile . Please visit the company website at www.profilesolutionsinc.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/EliteProductsINTL/ , Instagram at www.instagram.com/elite_hemp/ , Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/in/elite-hemp-products-3a863914a/ , Twitter at www.twitter.com/Incprofile Blog at www.elitehempproducts.com/blog .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: