Psychedelic Media Company Tripsitter.com Announces Refresh for 2022 — Features Over 100 Psychedelic Monographs

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tripsitter (tripsitter.com) is an educational resource and advocate for the responsible use of psychedelics. The site features over 100 psychedelic monographs along with various harm-reduction guides, biographies, and a directory of vetted retreat centers, and training programs.

With the May 2022 relaunch, Tripsitter has a whole new look. The site has been overhauled and optimized for a better user experience, incorporates psychedelic-inspired artwork, and offers brand-new content on the topics of philosophy and neuroscience. 

The Tripsitter team seeks to “interpret user-submitted surveys in combination with medical research to explore the true nature of mind-expanding substances and how we can use them to improve our lives.” 

“Our goal is to provide the resources necessary to demystify these substances and give our readers the tools to use them effectively,” says Justin Cooke, partner at Harmala Media and creative director at Tripsitter.com. “We see psychedelics as a catalyst for change, something the world needs now more than ever.”

For the first time ever, your doctor may soon be able to prescribe psilocybin (the active ingredient in magic mushrooms), MDMA, or ketamine for the treatment of mental health conditions such as PTSD, addiction, and depression. Ketamine has already been approved by the FDA, and psilocybin and MDMA aren’t far behind. 

As we transition into a world where psychedelics are no longer stigmatized and are considered legitimate forms of treatment, it’s clear we need to understand how to use these substances safely and effectively. This means using the right dose, context, and intention.

One of the early psychedelic pioneers, Stanislav Grof, once stated, “[Psychedelics] are powerful tools and, like any tool, they can be used skillfully, ineptly, or destructively. The result will be critically dependent on the set and setting.”

“The key to using psychedelics skillfully, rather than ineptly, is knowledge. You can’t use something correctly without understanding what it does or what makes it dangerous,” says Cooke. “We’re up for the task of equipping casual psychonauts and medical practitioners alike with the tools and information they need to use these substances safely and effectively.” 

The Tripsitter team is well informed in the psychedelic space and will continue to publish new, insightful, and interesting content around the topics of psychedelic culture, chemistry, philosophy, mental health, and more. They’re working with local facilitators, therapists, scientists, and philosophers to keep readers informed as this exciting new industry continues to develop at a breakneck speed. 

Learn more at https://tripsitter.com

Source: Tripsitter (tripsitter.com)

Contact: high [at] tripsitter [dot] com

