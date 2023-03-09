Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Author & Journalist Michael Pollan, U.S. Olympian Sasha Cohen, Co-Founder of Whole Foods John Mackey, Lieutenant Diane M. Goldstein (Ret.), and Famed Mycologist Paul Stamets Announced as Featured Speakers; Early Bird Special Ticket Options Open Until March 10

Denver, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Today, Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced its initial featured speakers and agenda for the world’s most compelling gathering of the psychedelic ecosystem, taking place June 19-25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

With an estimated 10,000 attendees, Psychedelic Science 2023 will feature five days of panels, workshops, and lectures from leaders and visionaries in psychedelic research, education, policy, business, culture, and communities. Conference tracks will be complemented by pre- and post-conference workshops; an exhibit hall; and an interactive installation space featuring artists, musicians, and other vendors from around the world.

PS2023 Featured Speakers include:

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Quarterback, NFL MVP, and Super Bowl Champion

Green Bay Packers Quarterback, NFL MVP, and Super Bowl Champion Michael Pollan – Author and Co-Founder of the Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics

Author and Co-Founder of the Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics John Mackey – Co-founder and Former CEO of Whole Foods Market and Co-creator and CEO of Love.Life

Co-founder and Former CEO of Whole Foods Market and Co-creator and CEO of Love.Life Sasha Cohen – Two-time United States Olympian and Olympic Silver Medalist, Three-time World Medalist, Grand Prix Final Champion, U.S. Champion, and U.S Figure Skating Hall of Fame Inductee

– Two-time United States Olympian and Olympic Silver Medalist, Three-time World Medalist, Grand Prix Final Champion, U.S. Champion, and U.S Figure Skating Hall of Fame Inductee Lieutenant Diane M. Goldstein (Ret.) – Executive Director of Law Enforcement Action PartnershipMore than 300 scientists, celebrities, therapists, healers, researchers, and more.

– Executive Director of Law Enforcement Action PartnershipMore than 300 scientists, celebrities, therapists, healers, researchers, and more. Paul Stamets – Famed mycologist, Founder and Chief Science Officer at Fungi Perfecti,

Early bird pricing will continue through Friday March 10th and additional speakers will be announced as the agenda continues to be finalized.

Attendees will include MAPS members, donors, researchers, students, clinicians, advocates, therapists, political leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, investors, psychedelic enthusiasts, and those who may benefit from MAPS’ decades of research and advocacy.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best in class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

CONTACT

PS2023@kcsa.com

CONTACT: Matthew Cossel PS2023@kcsa.com