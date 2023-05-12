Dr. Rachel Yehuda to Lead Discussions on Therapeutic Application of Psychedelics

Additional Featured Speakers Include Dr. Julie Holland, Dr. Carl Hart and many more

DENVER, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced its sessions and events covering the latest developments in therapy for psychedelic practitioners at this year’s conference taking place June 19-23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference will feature 22 sessions and events covering advances in the potential therapeutic applications of psychedelics. Conference attendees, including therapists, psychedelic practitioners, and other healthcare professionals, will have an opportunity to participate in a variety of sessions that address the potential application of psychedelic therapy, integration of post-psychedelic treatment experiences, and community-oriented and cultural competence in therapy practices.

PS2023 Featured Therapy and Practitioner Speakers include:

Dr. Julie Holland , Psychiatrist, Author, Medical Advisor with The Rivals, MAPS, Palo Santo, Cardea, CB1, MGT, Fireside, Psychedelic Assembly, Apotheca Psychiatrist

, Psychiatrist, Author, Medical Advisor with The Rivals, MAPS, Palo Santo, Cardea, CB1, MGT, Fireside, Psychedelic Assembly, Apotheca Psychiatrist Dr. Rachel Yehuda , Vice-Chair and Professor of Psychiatry, Professor of Neuroscience, Director, Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research, Director, Traumatic Stress Studies division Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

, Vice-Chair and Professor of Psychiatry, Professor of Neuroscience, Director, Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research, Director, Traumatic Stress Studies division Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Dr. Carl Hart , Columbia University Irving Medical Center Ziff Professor Of Psychology (In Psychiatry)

, Columbia University Irving Medical Center Ziff Professor Of Psychology (In Psychiatry) Chelsea Rose Pires, MA, LMFT , Therapist and Executive Director of Zendo Project

, Therapist and Executive Director of Zendo Project Danielle M. Herrera, MA, LMFT, Harm Reduction & Psychedelic Psychotherapist with Sage Integrative Health, Beckley Academy, Alchemy Community Therapy Center

PS2023 Featured Therapy and Practitioner Sessions Include:

Creating Standards of Care and Accreditation for Psychedelic Practitioners with Nicole T. Buchanan, Ph.D.

Embedding Health Equity Principles into Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy and Education with Claudia Cuentes, LMFT, Sara Reed, MA, and Deran Young, LCSW

Building Community-Oriented Therapy Practices with Pamela Kyskow, MD, Todd Haspect MEd, and Akua Brown, MD

The State of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy with Raquel Bennett, PhD, Sunny Strasburg, LMFT, and Gita Vaid MD

Considering Psychedelic Therapy for Adolescents with Corine de Boer, MD, Rebecca Kronman, LCSW, and Glauber Loures de Assis, PhD

