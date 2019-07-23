Psychemedics Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares 92nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

ACTON, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) today announced second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019. The Company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2019, to be paid on August 16, 2019. This will be the Company’s 92nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $9.3 million versus $10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of 14%. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share, versus $1.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year, a decrease of 35%. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $19.1 million versus $21.7 million for the comparable period in 2018, a decrease of 12%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share, versus $2.4 million or $0.44 per diluted share, a decrease of 43%.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Second quarter revenues and earnings were below expectations, driven by declines in both domestic and international volumes.

“Our domestic business experienced a decline pretty much across the board with the largest declines in some key sectors including Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. While the total jobs numbers for the U.S. economy appear to look good on the surface, the facts are that a significant portion of the gains in jobs created in the second quarter were in the service industry and other market segments where drug testing is currently under-represented. Conversely, some of the largest declines in job creation were in major market segments cited above. The good news is that we have not lost any significant clients and we continue to gain new clients. International revenues showed a decline from the Brazil business, primarily from volume.

“Total operating expenses came in at 9% less than the second quarter in 2018. Therefore, the decline in earnings came as a result of the softness in volume.

“In prior quarters’ press releases, we reported that effective September 2018, under Brazilian law, professional drivers would be required to renew their license every 2 ½ years, instead of the current every 5 years. As of the date of this press release, the Brazilian government has not yet implemented this legally mandated testing. We previously reported that our best estimate for the effective date of actual implementation of the 2 ½ year requirement was fourth quarter of 2019. Unfortunately, given the evolving political climate in Brazil, we now find the timing to be indeterminable.

“We continue to demonstrate our scientific leadership. In April 2019, the Company introduced the industry’s first and only FDA-cleared hair test for Fentanyl, a major killer increasingly found in illegal drugs. Psychemedics’ new Fentanyl test is an accurate and economical way to equip companies and educators with the capability to quickly detect people at risk and take steps to deter usage. With this announcement, the Company once again advances the science of detection and reinforces its reputation as the leading innovator since it pioneered drug testing with hair in 1986.

“The Company’s balance sheet remains strong with $7.1 million in cash and $9.1 million of working capital. The total equipment financing obligation outstanding was $1.4 million as of June 30, 2019. Our directors share our confidence in the future of Psychemedics and remain committed to rewarding shareholders and sharing the financial success of the Company with them as we grow. Therefore, we are pleased to declare our quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. This dividend represents our 92nd consecutive quarterly dividend.”

Further Disclosure on Uncertainty

As the Company has previously disclosed, there are greater challenges and uncertainties in a new, large and developing market, such as Brazil. Psychemedics Brasil, our independent distributor in Brazil, has had 55% of its shares acquired by Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., a provider of medical and diagnostic services in Brazil, including reference laboratory services. We are continuing our discussions with our distributor and its acquirer about the future of our distribution agreement (which either party may terminate upon prior written notice following July 2019), including whether it will be extended, terminated or replaced by a transition agreement for us to continue to sell our drug tests to our current distributor for a period of time. The outcome of these discussions is not certain, and any significant decrease in sales to our distributor would have a materially adverse impact on our business. However, we believe that the overall market demand for drug testing services in Brazil will continue to grow, and it remains uncertain whether the acquirer will have the capacity to supply our distributor with the volume of drug tests that we currently provide, at least in the near term. At the same time, we have also been exploring additional options in Brazil.

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

Psychemedics Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 9,289 $ 10,787 $ 19,111 $ 21,722 Cost of revenues 5,120 5,615 10,534 11,195 Gross profit 4,169 5,172 8,577 10,527 Operating Expenses: General & administrative 1,355 1,457 3,270 3,308 Marketing & selling 1,088 1,301 2,217 2,540 Research & development 400 358 820 717 Total Operating Expenses 2,843 3,116 6,307 6,565 Operating income 1,326 2,056 2,270 3,962 Other income, net 22 24 48 56 Net income before provision for income taxes 1,348 2,080 2,318 4,018 Provision for income taxes 580 903 923 1,590 Net income $ 768 $ 1,177 $ 1,395 $ 2,428 Diluted net income per share $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.44 Dividends declared per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.36