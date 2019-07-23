Breaking News
Home / Top News / Psychemedics Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares 92nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Psychemedics Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares 92nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

ACTON, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) today announced second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019.  The Company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2019, to be paid on August 16, 2019.  This will be the Company’s 92nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $9.3 million versus $10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of 14%.  Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share, versus $1.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year, a decrease of 35%.  Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $19.1 million versus $21.7 million for the comparable period in 2018, a decrease of 12%.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share, versus $2.4 million or $0.44 per diluted share, a decrease of 43%.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Second quarter revenues and earnings were below expectations, driven by declines in both domestic and international volumes. 

“Our domestic business experienced a decline pretty much across the board with the largest declines in some key sectors including Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation.   While the total jobs numbers for the U.S. economy appear to look good on the surface, the facts are that a significant portion of the gains in jobs created in the second quarter were in the service industry and other market segments where drug testing is currently under-represented. Conversely, some of the largest declines in job creation were in major market segments cited above.  The good news is that we have not lost any significant clients and we continue to gain new clients.  International revenues showed a decline from the Brazil business, primarily from volume. 

“Total operating expenses came in at 9% less than the second quarter in 2018. Therefore, the decline in earnings came as a result of the softness in volume. 

“In prior quarters’ press releases, we reported that effective September 2018, under Brazilian law, professional drivers would be required to renew their license every 2 ½ years, instead of the current every 5 years. As of the date of this press release, the Brazilian government has not yet implemented this legally mandated testing. We previously reported that our best estimate for the effective date of actual implementation of the 2 ½ year requirement was fourth quarter of 2019.  Unfortunately, given the evolving political climate in Brazil, we now find the timing to be indeterminable.

 “We continue to demonstrate our scientific leadership.  In April 2019, the Company introduced the industry’s first and only FDA-cleared hair test for Fentanyl, a major killer increasingly found in illegal drugs.  Psychemedics’ new Fentanyl test is an accurate and economical way to equip companies and educators with the capability to quickly detect people at risk and take steps to deter usage.  With this announcement, the Company once again advances the science of detection and reinforces its reputation as the leading innovator since it pioneered drug testing with hair in 1986.

“The Company’s balance sheet remains strong with $7.1 million in cash and $9.1 million of working capital.  The total equipment financing obligation outstanding was $1.4 million as of June 30, 2019.  Our directors share our confidence in the future of Psychemedics and remain committed to rewarding shareholders and sharing the financial success of the Company with them as we grow.  Therefore, we are pleased to declare our quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. This dividend represents our 92nd consecutive quarterly dividend.”

Further Disclosure on Uncertainty

As the Company has previously disclosed, there are greater challenges and uncertainties in a new, large and developing market, such as Brazil.  Psychemedics Brasil, our independent distributor in Brazil, has had 55% of its shares acquired by Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., a provider of medical and diagnostic services in Brazil, including reference laboratory services.  We are continuing our discussions with our distributor and its acquirer about the future of our distribution agreement (which either party may terminate upon prior written notice following July 2019), including whether it will be extended, terminated or replaced by a transition agreement for us to continue to sell our drug tests to our current distributor for a period of time. The outcome of these discussions is not certain, and any significant decrease in sales to our distributor would have a materially adverse impact on our business.  However, we believe that the overall market demand for drug testing services in Brazil will continue to grow, and it remains uncertain whether the acquirer will have the capacity to supply our distributor with the volume of drug tests that we currently provide, at least in the near term. At the same time, we have also been exploring additional options in Brazil.   

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

The Psychemedics web site is www.psychemedics.com

Neil Lerner
Vice President of Finance
(978) 206-8220
[email protected]

Cautionary Statement for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  From time to time, information provided by Psychemedics may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties.  In particular, statements contained in this release that are not historical facts (including but not limited to statements concerning earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, dividends, future business, growth opportunities, profitability, pricing, new accounts, customer base, market share, test volume, sales and marketing strategies, the expiration date or dates of distributions arrangements, our relationship with our Brazilian distributor, market demand for drug testing services in Brazil, U.S. and foreign drug testing laws and regulations, including, without limitation, the effective date of expansion of the Brazilian professional driver drug testing requirement from every 5 years to every 2.5 years, required investments in plant, equipment and people and new test development) may be “forward looking” statements.  Actual results may differ from those stated in any forward-looking statements.  Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks associated with the development of markets for new products and services offered, costs of capacity expansion, changes in U.S. and foreign government regulations, including but not limited to FDA regulations, changes in Brazilian laws and regulations and proposed laws and regulations and the implementation of such laws and regulations, currency risks, R&D spending, competition (including, without limitation, competition from other companies pursuing the same growth opportunities), the Company’s  ability to maintain its reputation and brand image, the ability of the Company to achieve its business plans, cost controls, leveraging of its global operating platform, risks of information technology system failures and data security breaches, the uncertain global economy, the Company’s ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees and independent contractors, including distributors, the Company’s ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, litigation risks, general economic conditions and other factors disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of the Company’s expecta­tions as of the date of this press release. The Company express­ly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revi­sions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

 
 
Psychemedics Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
                         
                         
Revenues   $ 9,289   $ 10,787   $ 19,111   $ 21,722
Cost of revenues     5,120     5,615     10,534     11,195
                         
Gross profit     4,169     5,172     8,577     10,527
                         
Operating Expenses:                        
General & administrative     1,355     1,457     3,270     3,308
Marketing & selling     1,088     1,301     2,217     2,540
Research & development     400     358     820     717
                         
Total Operating Expenses     2,843     3,116     6,307     6,565
                         
Operating income     1,326     2,056     2,270     3,962
Other income, net     22     24     48     56
                         
Net income before provision for income taxes     1,348     2,080     2,318     4,018
                         
Provision for income taxes     580     903     923     1,590
                         
Net income   $ 768   $ 1,177   $ 1,395   $ 2,428
                         
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.14   $ 0.21   $ 0.25   $ 0.44
                         
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.36   $ 0.36
                         
                         

Psychemedics Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)
 
  June 30,   December 31,
  2019   2018
               
ASSETS              
Current Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,097     $ 4,069  
Marketable securities         3,905  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts              
of $46 in 2019 and $67 in 2018   4,526       4,829  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,700       1,067  
Total Current Assets   13,323       13,870  
               
Fixed assets, net of accumulated amortization and depreciation              
of $14,820 in 2019 and $13,341 in 2018   9,503       10,177  
Other assets   893       927  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,416        
               
Total Assets $ 25,135     $ 24,974  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
               
Current Liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 704     $ 682  
Accrued expenses   2,220       2,962  
Current portion of long-term debt   416       416  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   861        
               
Total Current Liabilities   4,201       4,060  
               
Long-term debt   1,005       1,212  
Deferred tax liabilities, long-term   897       955  
Operating lease liabilities, long-term   555        
Total Liabilities   6,658       6,227  
               
Shareholders’ Equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.005 par value, 873 shares authorized,              
no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.005 par value; 50,000 shares authorized              
Shares issued and outstanding: 6,185 in 2019 and 6,175 in 2018   31       31  
Additional paid-in capital   31,809       31,523  
Accumulated deficit   (1,916 )     (1,326 )
Less – Treasury stock, at cost, 668 shares   (10,082 )     (10,082 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,365 )     (1,399 )
               
Total Shareholders’ Equity   18,477       18,747  
               
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 25,135     $ 24,974  
               
               

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.