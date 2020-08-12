Psychemedics Announces Second Quarter Results

ACTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) today announced second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $3.3 million versus $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of 64%. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2.1 million or ($0.37) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year. The Company’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $10.9 million versus $19.1 million for the comparable period in 2019, a decrease of 43%. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.2 million or ($0.40) per diluted share, versus net income of $1.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“2Q 2020 is the quarter most companies would like to forget — and get behind them. We certainly are happy to do so.

“While the impact from the Coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”) affected the Company’s sales volumes, it did not impact the Company’s ability to perform testing. The Company has had no interruptions to laboratory operations. In response to COVID-19, there are several safety measures the Company implemented to ensure the safety of our employees as well as maintaining our staff and business continuity. One of these measures was to split personnel into two-week shifts, with some personnel paid to stay home to minimize and mitigate any disruption. As a result, we incurred more personnel expenses than we would have otherwise, based on the volume.

“2nd Quarter results were, however, negatively impacted by three factors:

COVID-19 impacted both our domestic and international revenues. Domestic revenues declined 54%, with a basic shutdown of the economy. However, we saw significant monthly improvement during the quarter. June’s average volume increased 79% over the low in April. In addition, we were fortunate to be serving major essential and safety- sensitive industries such as Trucking and Oil & Gas, which acted somewhat as anchors to windward, declining less than other market segments. International revenues declined 92% compared to 2Q 2019 due to the falloff in volume from Brazil. Because of COVID-19, the Brazilian government closed all driver license bureaus and extended the license renewal period for all driver licenses, including commercial transportation licenses. As we reported in our Q1 release, we received in May loan proceeds of $2.2 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. As a result, we were able to retain staff levels and use our extra staffing for protection against any impact of COVID-19 on our lab operations. We believe that we qualify for $1.7 million of that loan to be forgiven in Q2 according to the SBA formulas (with the remainder to be forgiven in Q3). If we used one of accounting’s basic principles, matching revenues and expenses, we would have taken the $1.7 million into income in Q2. However, the approval process will take several months. So, while we had the additional staffing expenses, we did not take the loan forgiveness into income, thereby precluding us from matching revenues and expenses. Therefore, we anticipate being able to take the entire PPP $2.2 million into income in the second half of this year. Had we been able to record the PPP, our reported loss of $0.37 cents per share would have been reduced to $0.06 per share for the quarter. Our G&A expenses showed a substantial increase in the quarter due primarily to a significant increase in legal expenses. This was due to two unusual factors: a) last year’s 2Q had a credit for some legal expenses due to an insurance reimbursement and b) this year’s 2Q included a significant amount of legal expenses related to discussions we had regarding potential strategic transactions. As a result of being approached by third parties, our Board of Directors authorized the Company to explore strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. As a result of this process, during the quarter, the Company incurred increased legal costs. The Company does not intend to comment further or update the market with any further information on the process unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific action. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any definitive agreement, any specific action or change in current strategy.

“Had we not had these unusual legal expenses, along with the PPP inclusion in income, our earnings for Q2 would have been almost breakeven. As such, we believe these reported results do not reflect the real underlying strength of our company. We see from previous traumatic experiences in our country that drug use increases during times of intense stress — and this lockdown surely qualifies in the extreme. We know companies and our clients tell us that they will be more determined than ever to keep drug abusers out of the workplace. Therefore, we believe we are well positioned, especially in our domestic business, as the country opens up and the economy recovers.

“The Company had approximately $6.5 million of working capital, including $3.7 million of cash, as of June 30, 2020.

“The Company has paid 94 consecutive dividends (23 ½ years), even during the financial crisis in 2008. However, as a result of the current pandemic, the dividend was suspended following the first quarter and will remain suspended at this time. We have consistently been committed to paying a dividend and it took a pandemic for us to break our long history of consecutive quarterly dividend payments. We evaluate the dividend each quarter and will continue to do so as we move forward.”

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods.

Psychemedics Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 3,314 $ 9,289 $ 10,851 $ 19,111 Cost of revenues 3,566 5,120 8,375 10,534 Gross profit (loss) (252 ) 4,169 2,476 8,577 Operating Expenses: General & administrative 1,853 1,355 3,386 3,270 Marketing & selling 856 1,088 1,962 2,217 Research & development 345 400 676 820 Total Operating Expenses 3,054 2,843 6,024 6,307 Operating income (loss) (3,306 ) 1,326 (3,548 ) 2,270 Other income (expense), net (39 ) 22 (112 ) 48 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,345 ) 1,348 (3,660 ) 2,318 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,295 ) 580 (1,451 ) 923 Net income (loss) $ (2,050 ) $ 768 $ (2,209 ) $ 1,395 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.37 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.25 Dividends declared per share $ – $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36

Psychemedics Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

(UNAUDITED)